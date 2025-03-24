Double Sunrise 2025: When, where and how to watch the partial solar eclipse in the US

On Saturday, March 29, 2025, a partial solar eclipse will be visible across parts of the northeastern United States, eastern Canada, Western Europe, northwestern Africa, and northern Russia. While it will not be a total eclipse—meaning no area will experience complete darkness—the event will still offer an impressive partial eclipse. The eclipse will be visible in 13 US states on March 29, 2025.(Representattional image- Pixabay)

Also Read: Will Lauren Sanchez take Jeff Bezos' last name after their long-awaited wedding and who will be her gown designers?

When and where to watch the Double Sunrise 2025 in the US?

For viewers in North America, there’s even the chance to witness a stunning "smiley face" effect during the sunrise. The astronomical event will begin at 8:50 UTC (4:50 a.m. EDT) and end at 12:43 UTC (8:43 a.m. EDT). However, the exact time of the peak eclipse and the sunrise will differ based on the location of the observer.

In parts of southeastern Quebec, southwestern New Brunswick, and northeastern Maine, observers will have the unique chance to see a "double sunrise," where the moon’s silhouette causes the edges of the sun’s crescent to appear separately. A prime viewing location for this rare phenomenon is the beach just south of South Lubec, Maine, where an 83% eclipsed "double sunrise" will highlight the U.S.-Canada border between Quoddy Head State Park in Maine and Campobello Island in New Brunswick, as reported by Forbes.

The eclipse will be visible to people in the US at varying degrees in 13 states between 6:13 and 7:17 a.m. EDT. Those states include Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Washington D.C. and Virginia.

Also Read: US immigration attorneys issue travel risk warning for Indian H-1B, F-1 Visa and Green Card holders

How to watch the Double Sunrise 2025 in the US?

While it is easy to spot the partial eclipse as it rises to the sky, catching the partial sunrise will require a well-put-together strategy. As the sun will be low on the horizon, it is crucial for those keen to watch the event unfold to find a spot with a clear eastern view such as a beach, lake or open field. To safely view any part of the eclipse it is recommended to use ISO 12312-2 certified eclipse glasses.