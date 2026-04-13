Marine City shooting: Scary visuals from Michigan amid active shooter alert; 'what happened?

As per local media outlets, a shelter-in-place was issued and residents were urged to avoid the downtown area. Initial alerts came out around 6:40 PM local time, and roads were closed immediately. Officers reportedly responded to reports of an individual, possibly armed with a gun.

“Public Safety Alert. Please avoid downtown Marine City at this time due to a possible active shooter situation. Authorities are on scene. We will update once an all clear is given,” The Office of Cottrellville Township wrote in a Facebook post.

Authorities warned about an active shooter situation in Marine City, Michigan on Sunday. Videos and photos on social media showed a massive police presence at the scene downtown. It is unclear whether there were injuries.

Where is Marine City? Marine City is a small city in eastern Michigan, located along the banks of the St. Clair River. It sits about 50 miles northeast of Detroit, right near the Canadian border, directly across from Ontario.

Marine City pepper spray incident This comes weeks after confrontation outside a local business in Marine City led to criminal charges in January, with prosecutors confirming action against an individual accused of using pepper spray during the incident.

St Clair County Prosecutor Michael Wendling said that a misdemeanor charge of illegal use of a chemical device was issued after police submitted their findings. He added that authorities were reviewing the victim’s medical records to determine whether an aggravated assault charge could also be pursued.

The case stems from a dispute involving the owners of Zimmerman’s Meat Market and a group of content creators who were filming outside the store. According to co-owner Sarah Hoozer, the situation escalated after individuals pressed cameras up against the shop’s window, prompting concern.

Hoozer told CBS News Detroit that she felt threatened and contacted emergency services when the group refused to leave. She further claimed that police did not immediately respond, and that her father, also a co-owner, approached an officer before being pepper-sprayed.

Authorities say they reviewed video footage and statements from both the business owners and those involved in filming before forwarding the case for prosecution.

In a statement, Marine City police emphasized their approach to handling the matter, saying, "Our department is committed to a fair and transparent process for all members of our community and those visiting our city. We have provided all available information and video evidence to the prosecutor to ensure an impartial legal determination is made."

The department also reiterated the balance between public rights and safety, adding, "The Marine City Police Department would like to remind the public that while individuals have a right to record in public spaces, the safety and security of our local business owners and residents remain a top priority."