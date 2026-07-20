MTG tears into Pete Hegseth over his response to 2 US soldiers' killing by Iran, ‘their deaths fuel your bloodlust...’

Former Republican U.S. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s social media tribute to two American service members who lost their lives during Iranian attacks in Jordan.

Marjorie Taylor Greene criticizes Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's tribute to two service members killed in Iran, questioning the characterization of their deaths as a 'sacrifice' and accusing the Trump administration of waging a war for Israel. (AP)

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"Godspeed, heroes. Their sacrifice only stiffens our resolve," Hegseth shared on the social media platform X on Saturday.

The Defense Department announced in a statement that 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan, 25, from Ewa Beach, Hawaii, and Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19, from Carrollton, Texas, lost their lives in Jordan while providing support for a U.S. mission targeting the Islamic State group.

Marjorie Taylor Greene slams Pete Hegseth

Greene expressed her anger regarding Hegseth’s characterization of the service members’ deaths as a "sacrifice."

“Sacrifice?? What the f*** are you talking about?? They did not willingly sacrifice themselves. They were killed because of the war you, Trump, and the admin, are waging on behalf of a FOREIGN COUNTRY, Israel,” MTG wrote on X on Sunday.

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{{^usCountry}} “You mean their deaths fuel your bloodlust for a senseless war,” Greene added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “You mean their deaths fuel your bloodlust for a senseless war,” Greene added. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: US identifies Lt. Tyler James Feehan and Pvt. Isabella Gonzales as soldiers killed in Iranian attack on Jordan

On Friday, two service members lost their lives while defending against drone and ballistic missile attacks from Iran, as reported by U.S. Central Command on Saturday. Additionally, one service member is currently unaccounted for, and four others were hospitalized but have since been discharged.

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MTG condems Trump administration over Iran war

Over the weekend, Greene denounced the Trump administration over Iran war in a post on X.

“This war was started for Israel and is now all about the Strait of Hormuz and control of oil. And there seems to be no end in sight, with the bombing now including power facilities and desalination plants in Iran and Kuwait. Countless innocent people’s lives will be at risk without power and especially water,” she wrote.

The former representative from Georgia was previously a staunch supporter of MAGA, yet has become progressively vocal in her criticism of the Trump administration following her resignation in January.

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Greene's statements are part of a rising tide of accusations from notable conservatives, such as Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly, suggesting that the Trump administration instigated the conflict with Iran to satisfy Israel. The President refutes these allegations.

Following the initial attacks by the U.S. and Israel on Tehran in February, 17 American service members have lost their lives due to the ongoing conflict, as per AP.

The conflict with Iran has remained a persistent point of contention between Greene and the Trump administration since its onset in February.

Greene warned US against sending troops into Iran

In May, Greene cautioned that a 'political revolution' could occur if the United States sent troops to Iran.

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“If you send in U.S. military troops into Iran, there is going to be a political revolution in America,” she mentioned in a post on X that time. “The coalition will unite and be unstoppable. I’ll make sure of it.”