Marjorie Taylor Greene teams up with Tucker Carlson as Trump rift fuels political party push: ‘Betrayed us all’

Former Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has shared a new photo with Tucker Carlson, Rep. Thomas Massie and Joe Kent, adding fresh momentum to discussions about launching a new political party.

COMBO -MTG, Tucker Carlson push political party after Trump rift (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI and JIM WATSON / AFP) (AFP)

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Greene posted the picture on X and said the group had come together because they believe President Donald Trump has broken one of his biggest campaign promises. Her post comes weeks after Carlson publicly said he was helping build a third party.

The latest meeting has again raised questions about whether the group plans to turn those talks into a formal political movement.

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Marjorie Taylor Greene targets Trump

Greene posted a picture showing herself, her husband Brian Glenn, Carlson, Massie, Joe Kent and their spouses sitting around a table during what appeared to be a strategy meeting. Cookies and milk were also seen on the table.

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{{^usCountry}} Along with the photo, Greene wrote, “We said no more foreign wars and we meant it and supported Donald Trump because he made that promise. But he’s betrayed us all. Our commitment is America First for all Americans, right, left, and center.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Along with the photo, Greene wrote, “We said no more foreign wars and we meant it and supported Donald Trump because he made that promise. But he’s betrayed us all. Our commitment is America First for all Americans, right, left, and center.” {{/usCountry}}

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She ended the post by adding, “The movement has begun.”

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The message is one of Greene’s strongest public criticisms of Trump since leaving the Republican Party. It also signals that she is continuing to work with other former Trump allies who have grown unhappy with his recent foreign policy decisions.

Tucker Carlson pushes new political party

Greene’s post follows Carlson’s comments from about a month ago, when he said he was working to “help build” a new political party.

At the time, Carlson argued that both major political parties were giving too much attention to foreign issues while everyday Americans were being ignored. He had also announced earlier that he would no longer vote for Republicans. Greene made a similar announcement soon after.

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Massie has also become one of the leading Republican critics of Trump’s handling of foreign policy, making his presence at the meeting notable as discussions about a possible new party continue.

MTG says ‘The movement has begun’

Speaking about his decision, Carlson said, “How could I or any American voter support a political party that’s not loyal to the United States. That puts the interests of a foreign country above those of its own citizens. It’s not possible to vote for people like that, and I’m not going to.”

Carlson was referring to Israel. He has repeatedly argued that US leaders have placed too much focus on the country’s interests. He also claimed that many of Trump’s 2024 campaign supporters were loyal to Israel, leading the president to make decisions that were not in America’s best interest.

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Trump has rejected those claims. Speaking about the Iran conflict in March, he said, “If anything, I might’ve forced Israel’s hand.”