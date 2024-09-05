Mark Cuban asks Elon Musk to ‘delete’ X account following…

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban has asked Elon Musk to “delete your account” on X (formerly Twitter) following a controversial interview conducted by former Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Mark Cuban's Harris vs Trump poll garnered attention of MAGA as well as of the X owner himself, Elon Musk.(AP)

The interview, which touched on sensitive historical topics, including World War II and Winston Churchill, drew significant attention after Musk endorsed it, describing it as “worth watching.” Cuban, however, was quick to respond, expressing his disapproval in no uncertain terms.

The Tesla boss took to X to promote an interview featuring Carlson and Darryl Cooper, the host of The MartyrMade Podcast. He wrote, “Very interesting. Worth watching”.

Carlson introduced Cooper during the interview as “the best and most honest popular historian in the United States,” highlighting Cooper’s latest project, which Carlson described as an exploration of “the most forbidden of all: trying to understand World War Two.”

Cuban, an entrepreneur and part-owner of the Dallas Mavericks, didn’t hesitate to express his disagreement with Musk’s endorsement. He responded with, “Delete your account x.com/elonmusk.”

The tension between Cuban and Musk, however, is not new

Earlier, Cuban had publicly raised concerns about what he perceived as a discrepancy in a poll on X, suggesting that Musk might be able to manipulate the platform’s algorithm to influence outcomes. Musk responded harshly by commenting on “the tenacity of his stupidity,” further escalating their public feud.

The Dallas Mavericks co-founder even torched X's free speech agenda. “I know everyone thinks this platform is a bastion of free speech. I see the opposite,” he said. “It's only as free as Elon wants it to be. He can intimidate. He can alter the algorithm. He can suspend anyone he wants at any time. He is the ultimate arbiter of everything on here.”

“And the biggest power play is him making everyone think their speech is free speech Until he decides it isn't, and there is nothing any of us can do about it,” he added.

Cooper-Carlson interview itself delved into a wide range of controversial subjects

Carlson and Cooper discussed the complexities of the Israel-Palestine conflict, offering their perspectives on the long-standing. They also reexamined World War II, including a critical assessment of former U.K. Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

They also explored contemporary issues such as mass immigration in Europe, the Civil Rights Movement in the United States, and the modern Black Lives Matter movement. They also shared their views on Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and former U.S. President Donald Trump.