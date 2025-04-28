Menu Explore
'Mass casualty' declared in boat crash near Florida's Clearwater bridge, 1 dead

AP |
Apr 28, 2025 11:10 AM IST

The ferry came to rest on a sandbar just south of the Memorial Causeway bridge, with officials saying that all patients and passengers have been removed.

One person has died and several were injured Sunday when a boat crashed into a ferry off the Memorial Causeway Bridge and then fled the scene, authorities said.

Law enforcement officials are probing the wreckage of a Clearwater Ferry after a boat crashed near the Clearwater Memorial Causeway Bridge.(AP)
Law enforcement officials are probing the wreckage of a Clearwater Ferry after a boat crashed near the Clearwater Memorial Causeway Bridge.(AP)

The Clearwater Police Department posted on X that there were multiple injuries and the crash had been declared “a mass casualty incident” by the Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department due to the number of injuries.

All of those injured were aboard the ferry, which was carrying more than 40 people. Police did not provide any information about the person who died.

The ferry came to rest on a sandbar just south of the Memorial Causeway bridge and all patients and passengers have been removed.

Police did not immediately provide any information about the boat that fled the scene.

Authorities did not immediately provide the number of those who were hurt.

“All local hospitals have been notified. Multiple trauma alerts have been called with helicopters transporting two of the more seriously injured," the post said.

Videos on social media showed several first responders rushing to the scene with lights flashing.

Police cautioned drivers to avoid Memorial Causeway.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission will investigate the crash.

