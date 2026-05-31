Matt Brown cause of death: How did Alaskan Bush People star die at 43? All we know about his tragic passing

Matt Brown, the reality television figure recognized for his appearances on the Discovery Channel program Alaskan Bush People, has been discovered dead in Washington. He was 43 years old, as per Page Six.

Matt Brown, star of Alaskan Bush People, has died at 42 in Washington. Bear Brown shared that Matt was found in a river, with indications of self-harm, while also highlighting his long-standing struggles with addiction and family distance. (X@HRH_SHP)

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In a video shared on Instagram shortly after midnight ET on Saturday night into Sunday morning, his brother Bear Brown, 38, said, “They found a body in the river a few hours ago and it was positively identified as being Matt.”

How was Matt Brown's body located?

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{{^usCountry}} Matt was the oldest of Billy and Ami Brown's seven children. He had an older half-sister from his father's previous relationship. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Matt was the oldest of Billy and Ami Brown's seven children. He had an older half-sister from his father's previous relationship. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Bear further explained that their youngest brother, Noah, 33, was present when Matt's body was located “and helped them pull him out of the water, and Noah identified him.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bear further explained that their youngest brother, Noah, 33, was present when Matt's body was located “and helped them pull him out of the water, and Noah identified him.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "It's I would have never suspected he would have hurt himself, honestly. He struggled for a long time, as I've mentioned. And I worried he was going to end up, like, OD'd or something like that," continued said. “I didn't think he would hurt himself. It does look as thought the injury is self inflicted. Obviously, the coroner and stuff still has to look at him and stuff, but I thought that y'all guys should know that it is him.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "It's I would have never suspected he would have hurt himself, honestly. He struggled for a long time, as I've mentioned. And I worried he was going to end up, like, OD'd or something like that," continued said. “I didn't think he would hurt himself. It does look as thought the injury is self inflicted. Obviously, the coroner and stuff still has to look at him and stuff, but I thought that y'all guys should know that it is him.” {{/usCountry}}

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'I'm being told…Matt took his own life,' says Matt Brown

The announcement follows the disclosure by Brown's family that they were apprehensive about the outcome. On Thursday, Brown's brother Bear expressed his feelings in a heartfelt TikTok video, "I'm being told that late last night, that Matt took his own life. Like I said, I can't confirm that that's true, but witnesses say that he was seen in a river, at a river, or close to a river, and that he took his own life and they saw him, like, floating down the river." However, officials are yet to reveal the exact cause of his death.

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Bear mentioned that Matt had a background of substance abuse and had grown distant from his family. "He has been struggling for a long time, you know, with alcohol and drugs and stuff," Bear continued. “And he has done a lot of stuff that people, like, don't even know about. Everyone thinks that the family has, like, shunned him and won't have anything to do with him, but that's not actually the case. He didn't want anything to do with the family.”

Matt Brown's popularity

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Together with Bear and other relatives, Matt gained recognition among television viewers by featuring in the docudrama series Alaskan Bush People, which chronicled the extended Brown family as they endeavored to live independently in the secluded wilderness, away from contemporary society. The series was broadcast for 14 seasons, spanning from 2014 to 2022.

Matt was involved in the initial seasons of Alaskan Bush People and entered rehabilitation in 2016.

In the announcement of Matt's passing, his brother Bear urged against "negativity" on the internet and requested that people be mindful of their comments regarding his family.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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