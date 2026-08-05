Max Miller reacts to bombshell allegations from ex-wife in heated CNN interview, drags his daughter, Trump and Hegseth

Rep. Max Miller on Tuesday addressed the initial inquiries from a reporter concerning the startling allegations made by his ex-wife Emily Moreno in a current court dispute during an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper.

Rep. Max Miller confronted allegations from his ex-wife during a CNN interview, asserting he was innocent of abuse claims involving their daughter. (REUTERS)

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Miller faces accusations from his ex-wife, who claims he scalded her with hot water and physically abused both her and their daughter, alleging that the Ohio Republican congressman caused their daughter to suffer a broken collarbone. He refuted these allegations in a video message on Sunday morning.

Rep. Max Miller denies allegations

The accusations were first made public by Mother Jones, which outlined court documents associated with a defamation case that Miller is pursuing against his ex-wife.

Furthermore, her father, U.S. Senator Bernie Moreno, reiterated these claims, informing reporters on the Hill this week that his daughter is living in fear of Miller and his possible actions.

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{{^usCountry}} The interview on Tuesday was filled with tension. However, Miller maintained his composure as Tapper persistently questioned him regarding the emotionally charged remarks his daughter was purported to have made about him and the residence where she is temporarily living with him under a shared custody arrangement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The interview on Tuesday was filled with tension. However, Miller maintained his composure as Tapper persistently questioned him regarding the emotionally charged remarks his daughter was purported to have made about him and the residence where she is temporarily living with him under a shared custody arrangement. {{/usCountry}}

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Tapper asks bombshell question

At one moment, the anchor inquired if Miller was being contradictory in his own description of his daughter's verbal skills.

“There is a police report from the suspected child abuse incident in February involving your daughter, and that report details that the child protection team says that your child had a right clavicle fracture, and “a bruise that accompanies the injury that appears to be in a handprint and appears to have been inflicted,” Tapper stated to Miller, as per The UK Independent.

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”Your ex-wife stated to police that your child told her in the days leading up to the discovery of the injury, quote daddy kill you, and your ex-wife also said your child had said, ' Daddy angry and daddy's house is scary,” he said.

Miller reacts: ‘I wish you could talk to my daughter’

“Jake, I wish you could talk to my beautiful baby girl. She can't string together sentences like that. She's two and a half years old,” the congressman continued.

Tapper then hit back, saying that “You just told me that she had said that she was scared to go to mommy's house.” "She is. I have video of it,” Miller replied.

“But now you're saying that she's not capable of saying ‘Daddy kill you?’” Tapper inquired. “I mean, it seems like she's either able to say one but not the other. That doesn't make sense.”

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“Jake. To be very direct, this is incredibly disturbing...You have to look at the timing of everything that is taking place, right? What about due process?” Miller replied.

Miller drags Trump

Miller consistently asserted during the interview that he had been investigated regarding the allegations made by his ex-wife and was deemed innocent. He could not provide an explanation for the accusations of abusive conduct made by his former girlfriend, Stephanie Grisham, who previously served as a Trump White House aide. He, however, denied those allegations.

Additionally, Miller referenced the accusations of inappropriate and non-consensual sexual conduct directed at Donald Trump during the 2016 election campaign as he pledged to continue his campaign for re-election.

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“There are now three women who have accused you of violent behavior. Are all three of these women who don't know each other lying?” Tapper questioned.

“Yes,” replied Miller. “In 2016, when Donald J. Trump faced the most extreme allegations in the world that hit him day after day after day...guess what? He stayed in and he was resilient.”

Miller defends testosterone replacement therapy, citing Hegseth

At another stage in the interview, he directed his comments towards Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth as he detailed the circumstances under which the Daily Mail obtained photographs revealing syringes in his bedroom. In recordings of conversations with his ex-wife Miller, released alongside a batch of documents related to his divorce proceedings over the weekend, she can be heard claiming that he suffers from a "drug problem".

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“This is testosterone replacement therapy. People are painting this as something that it’s not. Secretary Hegseth, who is the Secretary of War, just three weeks ago, allowed our entire military, who are males, to take testosterone replacement therapy. That's what I was doing. I have not been using any illegal drugs. This is nonsense.”

Miller is campaigning for his third term in the House within a predominantly secure Republican district in Ohio. However, the nature of the allegations has raised concerns among some Republicans regarding his ability to retain the seat.