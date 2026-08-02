Max Miller update: Bernie Moreno breaks silence, says ex-son-in-law ‘should not serve' as Congressman

Republican Senator Bernie Moreno has spoken out against his former son-in-law, Representative Max Miller. Moreno, who has largely stayed quiet during the bitter custody battle between Miller and his daughter Emily, said in a long post that Miller "fails" basic standards of character needed to hold office and “should not serve in the House of Representatives.”

Max Miller has denied domestic abuse allegations amid a bitter custody battle with ex-wife Emily Moreno. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Moreno also said Miller “needs serious psychological help,” adding, “He is a danger to my daughter, and I hold my breath every minute he has custody of my granddaughter.”

Check his full statement:

Despite the mounting pressure, Miller confirmed on Sunday that he will continue his re-election campaign ahead of Wednesday's deadline to replace him on the ballot.

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{{^usCountry}} “I'm not dropping out of this race and I am winning in November,” Miller said, denying that he abused his ex-wife or daughter in his Sunday video. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I'm not dropping out of this race and I am winning in November,” Miller said, denying that he abused his ex-wife or daughter in his Sunday video. {{/usCountry}}

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Check the full video:

Also Read: Who is Max Miller's ex-wife Emily Moreno? Court filings detail abuse allegations; 'held a gun to her head'

Why are Republicans largely staying silent?

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The allegations have put Miller's Republican colleagues in a difficult spot, especially after the GOP criticized Democrats over similar scandals involving Graham Platner and Eric Swalwell.

Representative Anna Paulina Luna said she knows both Miller and Moreno personally and said, “I do not know Max to be a violent person and have only ever found him to be incredibly kind and honorable." She added that she would "not disparage Emily," saying, "She comes from a wonderful family and Senator Moreno is one of the best in the Senate."

Representative Jim Jordan called the matter a "family matter" in a CNN interview, saying, “I know Max is a good man... he's done a good job as a member of Congress, and we should all pray for his family.”

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Also Read: 'Already a failure': Netizens torch Mullin over immigration remarks, call out 'gaslighting'

Democrats see opportunity in Ohio race

Democrats are looking to use the controversy to their advantage in Miller's northeast Ohio seat, according to AP. Cook Political Report has upped Democrats' odds of flipping the seat, and House Majority PAC has already spent over $1 million against Miller in the Cleveland media market, as per Politico.

Miller's Democratic opponent, ironworker Brian Poindexter, said, "These are serious allegations and deserve the full attention of law enforcement. If all the allegations against Congressman Miller prove to be true, Max Miller should be in jail, not worried about retaining a seat in Congress," according to Politico.

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Speaker Mike Johnson has deferred to the House Ethics Committee, which has not announced any action yet. When asked why Republicans continue to allow Miller in their conference, Johnson said, “The key word there is allegation... I'm not in the business of commenting on investigations as they're in process, and we'll see how that shakes out.”

What Emily Morena has alleged

Emily Moreno has claimed Miller scalded her, hit her and threatened her during their marriage, as per AP. He has denied all allegations, including in his Sunday video.

Some reports also says that, Miller poured hot water on her, held a gun to her head and broke their young daughter's collarbone. Miller denies involvement in the child's injury.