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Meet Kirklin Mack: The YouTuber who convinced a stranger to 'rob a bank' in viral prank with 8 million views

Kirklin Mack, a 26-year-old YouTuber, went viral for his controversial video 'I Convinced a Stranger to Rob a Bank.'

Updated on: Apr 09, 2026 06:16 am IST
Edited by HT US Desk
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Kirklin Mack is a 26-year old YouTuber who went viral online due to a controversial video he posted on April 3, 2026, called “I Convinced a Stranger to Rob a Bank." Within days of being posted, the video got immensely viral and crossed more than 5 Million views. The video content sounded controversial which attracted the attention of viewers online.

The viral video

Kirklin Mack's recent YouTube video has gone viral.(UnSplash)

This was in a classic Mack fashion of posting videos. Similarly, his videos are titled, “I survived a plane crash”, and “ I survived 100 hours controlled by AI”. In this video, he was able to convince a stranger, known only as “Adam”, his old school friend to join him in robbing a bank. However, what Adam didn’t know, is that Hopkins had set it all up and carefully choreographed all the moves. The robbery was fake, and included a police chase and an eventual arrest. Nothing in the video was real, but it looked perfectly real to the viewers.

Adam was also contacted by FBI agents to help them look for Mack due to their school connection. After that, they became partners in robbing fake banks. Adam had spent 6 weeks inside his simulation and was only allowed to know the truth at the very end of the things. Adam was only made aware of the “cameras filming them” and not the whole extent of it.

The fans even compared Mack to Jimmy Donaldson, whose videos are known for big challenges as the streamer's video became a huge hit. A user said, “Next MrBeast if he keeps this up”. Due to the quality and scale of the videos, the two are being celebrated together on the internet.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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