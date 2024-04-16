Meet Margo Martin, Trump's loyal and stylist confidante, US media calls her ‘wonder woman’

Margo Martin, a 27-year-old communications specialist from Oklahoma, stands out as one of Donald Trump's loyal and stylish confidantes. On Monday, she was seen accompanying the former president to Manhattan criminal court for the commencement of the first hush money trial against him. TOPSHOT - Margo Martin, deputy director of communications for former US President Donald Trump, arrives for the first day of Trump's trial(AFP)

Martin has been capturing Trump's campaign and yesterday she pictured him leaving Trump Tower for "day 1 of the Biden Trial" and shared it on social media.

Throughout the jury selection process for the trial concerning alleged hush money payments to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal before the 2016 election, she sat in the back row alongside Jason Miller, Trump's senior adviser.

Inside the courthouse, Martin was photographed in a sophisticated black pantsuit adorned with gold buttons.

Martin has been with Trump since his presidential days

Martin's presence underlines her continued support amid the former president's legal challenges. Despite the controversies and scandals that marked Trump's presidency, she has remained a steadfast member of his team, distinguishing herself as one of the few press officers to stay on after Trump's defeat in the 2020 election.

Martin previously served as a press assistant during Trump's White House tenure and later as the deputy director of communications for his Save America PAC, gearing up for the 2024 campaign season. She described her time in the White House as a period that "gave my life immeasurable purpose and happiness."

Now, as the election approaches, Martin holds the title of deputy director of communications for the Republican presidential candidate. She is frequently photographed alongside Trump at campaign events and gatherings. Beyond her professional commitments, Martin also provides insights into her personal life, sharing moments with friends, vacations, concerts, and visits with her sister, a morning anchor at NewsNation.