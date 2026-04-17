Meghan King dating history: From boyfriend Kyle Cooke to her 3 ex husbands

Meghan King has always been open about her love life. The former The Real Housewives of Orange County star has gone through three marriages and several short relationships. Now, she is in the news again after being seen kissing Kyle Cooke after a big Page Six party in New York City.

Meghan King’s dating history includes three marriages, several relationships and a recent kiss with Kyle Cooke.(YouTube)

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Photos shared by Page Six showed Cooke who is 43 and King who is 41 walking together on a street in Manhattan after the "Love Letter to '90s New York: Revisited" event on Thursday night. As they walked past a bar called the Library, Cooke put his hands on King’s shoulders and kissed her.

Who are her three ex-husbands?

Husband 1: Brad McDill

Meghan King was first married to Brad McDill, a lawyer she met at the University of Mississippi. They got married in July 2007 but separated four years later in October 2011.

King later explained why the marriage didn’t work. "I was too young. I didn't even know myself," she told Page Six in July 2019. "I wanted to be like my parents' perfect marriage. I just thought I was going to have the same love story, because why not? I've done everything else like my parents, so why wouldn't it work out?"

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{{^usCountry}} After a short relationship with another man, Meghan King met retired baseball player Jim Edmonds in 2012 and started dating him in early 2013. They got married in October 2014. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After a short relationship with another man, Meghan King met retired baseball player Jim Edmonds in 2012 and started dating him in early 2013. They got married in October 2014. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The couple had three children together, daughter Aspen who was born in 2016 and twin sons Hart and Hayes who were born in 2018. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The couple had three children together, daughter Aspen who was born in 2016 and twin sons Hart and Hayes who were born in 2018. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Their breakup was very public. King accused Edmonds of having an affair before they separated but he denied it. Their divorce was finalized in May 2021. A string of short-lived romances {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Their breakup was very public. King accused Edmonds of having an affair before they separated but he denied it. Their divorce was finalized in May 2021. A string of short-lived romances {{/usCountry}}

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According to US Magazine, before her third marriage, Meghan King had a few relationships that did not last long.

In 2020, she briefly dated Christian Schauf, the CEO of Uncharted Supply Co. They met on a dating app in March and started dating two months later but broke up by November 2020.

In January 2021, she shared that she was dating her longtime friend Will Roos, calling him her "friend-turned-boyfriend" on social media. Their relationship ended quietly later that year without any public explanation.

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Husband 3: Cuffe Biden Owens

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King surprised many by marrying Cuffe Biden Owens, the nephew of then-President Joe Biden. They got married in a small ceremony on October 11, 2021. She had kept the relationship very private and did not publicly announce their engagement.

The marriage ended quickly. By the end of 2021, they had separated. King later shared her feelings on Instagram, writing:

"I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating. This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows and I'm shocked and saddened by the way things turned out. I am moving forward with my children as we privately process our pain and begin to let go of shattered dreams."

In July 2022, their marriage was officially broken.

Other brief romances after Owens

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After her breakup with Owens, She was linked to businessman Trevor Colhoun with whom she kept things private, as per reports.

In September 2022, she was briefly linked to Mike Johnson after a trip to Las Vegas. But a month later, she said on her podcast that it didn’t work out.

Later, she talked about a man she called “Kenny from Denver.” In January 2023, she said she ended the relationship after finding out he was seeing someone else too.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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