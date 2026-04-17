Avengers Doomsday trailer unveiled: Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom battles Thor, Chris Evans returns to wield Mjölnir

Deadline detailed the trailer's major happenings. It begins with a voiceover that announces: "Something's coming!" This is followed by a flash of light, after which the scene cuts to the first look at Robert Downey Jr. in his silver mask as Doctor Doom. Then, there is a montage of Pedro Pascal's Mister Fantastic, Sebastian Stan's Bucky, Florence Pugh's Yelena, Chris Hemsworth's Thor, Letita Wright's Shuri, Channing Tatum's Gambit, Patrick Stewart's Professor X, James Marsden's Cyclops, Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn's Johnny Storm, Tenoch Huerta's Namor, and more.

At CinemaCon, Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans , who played Steve Rogers in the MCU, took to the stage to unveil the trailer. Called the Trailer of Doom, this is the first major video asset from the film, offering the first official glimpse of the Russo Brothers' return to the MCU.

The trailer for Marvel 's much-awaited next Avengers film - Doomsday - was unveiled at the ongoing CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Thursday. The film, slated to release in December, marks the return of Robert Downey Jr to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). But the star isn't Iron Man this time around. In Doomsday, he plays the villain Doctor Doom. The trailer set things up for Doom's arrival and the return of the OG Avengers .

Chris Hemsworth's Thor then takes centre stage in the battle against Doom. Talking about his fallen fellow Avengers, he says, “They died facing enemies and threats. Everything they sacrificed will be for nothing if we don't stand together.” But when Thor tries to use his Stormbreaker against Doom, the supervillain stops him easily.

Thor prays for a miracle before the trailer cuts to a voice saying, “Hey, pal!” It's Chris Evans' Steve Rogers. Thor stares in disbelief as Rogers takes Thor's Mjölnir.

While the trailer has not been released to the public yet, Reuters reported that the crowd at CinemaCon responded with rousing applause and cheers, prompting RDJ to ask for the trailer to be played a second time.