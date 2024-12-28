Meghan Markle aims to ‘transform herself into American royalty’ but…

Meghan Markle continues to use her Duchess of Sussex title in the United States, and psychotherapist Dr Robi Ludwig cites Meghan's intent to become an “American Royalty.” Meghan Markle arrives at the Paley Honors Fall Gala on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

“Meghan's ultimate aim seems to be to make herself relevant and to transform herself into American royalty who is admired and powerful, independent of her husband,” Ludwig told Fox News Digital.

“Whether this will be successful remains to be seen, as the public has not always been receptive to many aspects of her character and personality,” she added.

Since stepping away from the royal family in 2020, Meghan and Prince Harry have faced challenges in building their careers as producers. Meghan is now turning her attention to entrepreneurship, specifically in the luxury products segment.

Earlier this year, she began promoting her luxury jam brand, American Riviera Orchard. However, the brand has yet to hit retailers due to reported legal complications.

Meghan's last chance to keep Archewell alive

Daily Mail columnist Maureen Callahan addressed this setback, saying, “She’s also just taken yet another hit with American Riviera Orchard. There’s a lifestyle brand called Harry and David that has just filed a patent issue with the U.S. Patent Office.”

“How long has it been that she’s been trying to lift this thing up?” she questioned, noting the delayed timeline for Meghan’s cooking show tied to the brand, which is now scheduled for a Netflix release next spring.

“It’s probably their last chance of keeping Archewell as a really successful TV production brand, so there’s a lot riding on the new year,” another Daily Mail Editor, Charlotte Griffiths, told GB News.

Notably, Meghan and Harry’s recent docuseries, POLO, received lacklustre reviews. “They tried so hard to give the network what they wanted, and that was more of a reality show feel,” a source told Closer Magazine. The series has been described as “flat, plodding, and really rather boring,” with some comparing it to a “spoof.”

Meghan is reportedly “starting to panic” about their multiyear Netflix deal, especially after Spotify ended its partnership with the Sussexes in 2023. “Netflix hasn’t dumped them yet, and Meghan and Harry are holding out hope that it will never come to pass,” a source revealed.