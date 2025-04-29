Meghan Markle compares Prince Harry with ‘fox’ amid divorce rumours; 'Didn't know he said that…'

Meghan Markle has denied reports that she and Prince Harry are having marital problems, referring to this stage of their relationship as a “honeymoon period,” according to Fox News. Meghan Markle, 43, compared her husband's dedication with a game metaphor. “It's like the end of Super Mario Brothers - slay the dragon, save the princess.(AP)

During her interview on The Jamie Kern Lima Show, the Duchess of Sussex talked candidly about her relationship with Prince Harry. Meghan remarked, “We've built a beautiful life, and we have two healthy, beautiful children.”

Meghan was clearly moved when she was informed that Prince Harry recently praised her, saying that he was “so happy” for her and appreciates whatever she does. Responding to his remarks, she said: “He's such a great partner. I feel that every day in how supportive he's been and is.”

“But I didn't know he said that so that's really nice.”

Markle, 43, compared her husband's dedication with a game metaphor. She said that her husband's battle to keep them safe is similar to that of Super Mario.

“It's like the end of Super Mario Brothers - slay the dragon, save the princess. That's my husband. He's out there constantly doing whatever he can to keep our family safe, protected, and uplifted.”

She went on to hail her husband as a “fox” during the show.

“He's also a fox, if you haven't noticed. My husband's very, very handsome. But his heart is even more beautiful.”

Meghan Markle addresses marital strain rumours

The Duchess further talked about their new life in the US after leaving the British monarchy as senior working royals in January 2020 and relocating from the UK.

In response to reports of marital discord, she explained that their bond has only grown stronger over time. "We immediately went into the trenches together, six months into dating," she said, alluding to the difficulties they encountered in their early relationship. "Now, seven years later, we have some breathing space, and we're enjoying each other in a new way."

When asked if she thought their marriage would endure forever, Meghan said confidently, “Yes.”

The couple, who are parents to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, has been under media scrutiny following their separate attendance at a number of public occasions, raising concerns about a potential rupture.