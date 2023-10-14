Meghan Markle may have ditched her engagement ring over fear of another conflict with royal family

It seems like Meghan Markle is “deliberately” not wearing her engagement ring to avoid another conflict with the royal family. Meghan's engagement ring features diamonds from Princess Diana's collection. As per Laura Taylor, an engagement ring specialist at Lorel Diamonds, Prince Williams is concerned about her mother's diamonds. This may just be why Meghan has ditched her ring and is probably keeping it safe to protect it from being stolen. FILE - Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, arrives at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague, Netherlands, Friday, April 15, 2022.(AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)(AP)

In a recent interview, Laura said that Williams' concern is “understandable,” adding that Meghan has been seen without the ring on several occasions. But each time she wore it, Princess Diana's jewels were “still intact” on the ring, as per GB News. Laura further suggested that Meghan likely refrains from wearing the ring to avoid Prince William's potential wrath in case she loses it.

“Meghan may be keeping the ring safe to avoid losing Diana’s diamonds, knowing that if they were misplaced it would put an even bigger strain on the relationship between the two families,” Laura added. She also noted how famous people are “always a target for thieves,” which is why Meghan may have kept the ring somewhere locked away for safekeeping. “Considering the intense public focus on the ring lately, I believe that the absence of her engagement ring is now a deliberate choice,” the expert declared.

Recalling the harrowing burglary incident Kim Kardashian faced in Paris, Laura claimed that Meghan is making a “sensible decision” to not travel with it. “If this is the case, we may see it reappear as we get into the holiday season and the family are at home more,” she concluded.

In addition to diamonds from Princess Diana's collection, Meghan's ring also boasts a stunning cushion cut centre ethically mined Botswana diamond, personally selected by Prince Harry. The centre diamond has a special connection with the couple's time together in Botswana. The ring is a custom design with the three diamonds set on a classic yellow gold band.

