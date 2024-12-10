Meghan Markle once rejected an ESPN host who slid into her DMs, believing she was ‘obtainable'

Former ESPN host Ryen Russillo during a podcast appearance revealed an interesting encounter with Meghan Markle. In a surprising twist, the now-Duchess of Sussex once turned down a message from Russillo, who admitted to believing she was "obtainable" at the time. The incident occurred in 2014 when both were attending a celebrity flag football game. Meghan Markle arrives at the Paley Honors Fall Gala on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Meghan Markle Once Rejected ESPN Host in DM

The former suits alumn now married to UK’s Prince Harry, once caught the eye of former ESPN host Ryen Russillo at a star-studded event attended by models like Chrissy Teigen, Hannah Davis, and Nina Agdal. Russillo saw Markle as an attainable catch. Recalling the encounter on “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” he admitted to thinking he might have a shot at connecting with Markle at the time, jokingly claiming he saw her as “doubting herself a little bit right now.”

“We played in a celebrity flag football game together and it was all of the swimsuit models. So, nobody was really paying any attention to Markle,” he said. The American actress attended the event alongside fellow actors Nina Dobrev and Michael B. Jordan. Russillo continued, saying, “I was like, “That’s my lane,” before adding, “She’s never been more obtainable.”

Later, he slid into her DMs to invite her to promote the upcoming season of ‘Suits’ on his sports show, only to find that the timing was off. He reportedly approached Markle right before the Suits season 4 premiere. “I was a very soft sell,” Russillo recalled. “It was, ‘Hey, I know the new season of Suits is coming out if you ever want to come on the show to promote it.’ It was really professional.”

Russillo admitted he had ulterior motives, describing his DM to Meghan Markle as a subtle test of interest. While Markle did reply, her response was polite but distant, stating, "Oh, I don’t know anything about sports, but thanks for the offer,” leaving no room for further interaction.

Later Meghan started dating Harry in 2016 after being set up on a blind date by a mutual friend.

How to watch Sussexes' new shows?

Meghan Markle, who recently faced trademark issues with her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, is gearing up for her next venture. While she prepares to debut her cooking show on Netflix, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are bringing you an exclusive look into the glamorous world of polo.

"Polo," a five-part documentary series, premieres on Netflix on December 10th. This series will take viewers behind the scenes of the U.S. Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Florida.

Netflix captioned the show, “Polo, a behind-the-scenes look at the fast-paced and glamorous world of the sport, is coming to Netflix on December 10. Follow elite global players on and off the field as they compete in the high-stakes U.S. Open Polo Championship. From executive producers Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”