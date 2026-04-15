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Megyn Kelly blasts Sydney Sweeney for 'sexualizing infancy' in Euphoria trailer, ‘The most disgusting crime’

Megyn Kelly condemned Sydney Sweeney for sexualizing infancy in a teaser for Euphoria.

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 06:19 pm IST
By Shweta Kukreti
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Megyn Kelly slammed Sydney Sweeney for "sexualizing infancy" on Tuesday, marking her latest condemnation of the Euphoria actress since she has become a favorite among Trump supporters and MAGA enthusiasts.

Megyn Kelly lambasted Sydney Sweeney's portrayal in Euphoria, accusing her of sexualizing infancy. Kelly expressed shock over Sweeney's involvement in a scene.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Kelly responded to a teaser for the third season of the HBO series during a segment of her namesake web show. Sweeney’s character, Cassie, features a storyline centered around OnlyFans, which the trailer hints at by showing Sweeney, 28, in overtly sexualized poses – one of which portrays her as an infant with a pacifier in her mouth.

“The truth is, this is sexualizing infancy,” Kelly remarked during her Tuesday tirade regarding the "disgusting" clip. “She’s dressed as a baby. She’s in a baby’s outfit. She’s sucking on a binky pacifier, and her legs are completely spread,” Kelly added, referring to a screengrab of Sweeney in her role.

She attributed a significant portion of the responsibility to show creator Sam Levinson, whom Kelly referred to as a "sick j**k" for crafting the storyline.

Levinson, 41, has justified the storyline as a creative decision: “What we wanted to always find is the other layer of absurdity that we’re able to tie into it so that we’re not too inside of her fantasy or illusion—the gag is to jump out, to break the wall.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shweta Kukreti

Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / Megyn Kelly blasts Sydney Sweeney for 'sexualizing infancy' in Euphoria trailer, ‘The most disgusting crime’
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