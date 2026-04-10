Megyn Kelly slams Gavin Newsom's 'nutcase' wife over ‘accidentally killed' sister remark

Media personality Megyn Kelly launched a scathing criticism of Gavin Newsom’s wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, over her claim that she “accidently killed her sister in their childhood”.

US journalist Megyn Kelly (AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The backlash stems from a clip that went viral online after Newsom recounted a childhood incident, in which she said she had “accidentally” caused her sister’s death during play.

Also Read | Trump v Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Alex Jones: 5 insults POTUS threw at streamers over Iran war row

“I told them about my own loss. I lost my elder sister a few days before my seventh birthday, and I blame myself for her death.”, the quote comes from Jennifer’s 2015 documentary.

The documentary

The documentary titled The Mask You Live in was released in 2015 and explored traditional ideas of masculinity among the young boys. She interviewed juvenile offenders for the film and said that she had to be “very raw” to bring out the truest version for the audience.

Kelly’s strong backlash against Newsom

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} On her self-titled show, Kelly criticized Newsom for casually describing her childhood incident, which had resulted in the death of her sister. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On her self-titled show, Kelly criticized Newsom for casually describing her childhood incident, which had resulted in the death of her sister. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} "This nutcase, Jennifer Newsom… I mean, we figured she was pretty woke and left being married to Gavin Newsom. But what's going on? She casually references the fact that she accidentally killed her sister when she, Jennifer, was 6 years old, which I don't think most people knew…" Megyn explained. She said that everything about the clip was “horrible”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "This nutcase, Jennifer Newsom… I mean, we figured she was pretty woke and left being married to Gavin Newsom. But what's going on? She casually references the fact that she accidentally killed her sister when she, Jennifer, was 6 years old, which I don't think most people knew…" Megyn explained. She said that everything about the clip was “horrible”. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Frankly, that's the parents' fault for letting 6-year-old's be at the wheel of golf carts…", she said, referring to the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Frankly, that's the parents' fault for letting 6-year-old's be at the wheel of golf carts…", she said, referring to the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She also criticized Newsom’s address to the inmates drawing attention to the fact that there might also be innocent inmates in the jail. "It explains a lot about her husband's policies on crime and a lot of the leftist policies on crime in general, that they really don't think most people who are in prison belong there", she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also criticized Newsom’s address to the inmates drawing attention to the fact that there might also be innocent inmates in the jail. "It explains a lot about her husband's policies on crime and a lot of the leftist policies on crime in general, that they really don't think most people who are in prison belong there", she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

She also showed a second clip where Jennifer can be seen saying, "women come together and partner with our male allies … when more women are in the room making decisions, changing the status quo, and transforming culture and society." Kelly slammed the stance by saying that throughout history, women had been involved in technical roles. She claimed that “these women were not the antidote they seem to think”, backing her stance against Newsom's position.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT US Desk ...Read More The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON