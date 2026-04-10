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Megyn Kelly slams Gavin Newsom's 'nutcase' wife over ‘accidentally killed' sister remark

Megyn Kelly condemned Jennifer Siebel Newsom for her casual mention of accidentally causing her sister's death during childhood, calling the incident 'horrible'

Updated on: Apr 10, 2026 09:33 am IST
By HT US Desk
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Media personality Megyn Kelly launched a scathing criticism of Gavin Newsom’s wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, over her claim that she “accidently killed her sister in their childhood”.

US journalist Megyn Kelly (AFP)

The backlash stems from a clip that went viral online after Newsom recounted a childhood incident, in which she said she had “accidentally” caused her sister’s death during play.

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“I told them about my own loss. I lost my elder sister a few days before my seventh birthday, and I blame myself for her death.”, the quote comes from Jennifer’s 2015 documentary.

The documentary

The documentary titled The Mask You Live in was released in 2015 and explored traditional ideas of masculinity among the young boys. She interviewed juvenile offenders for the film and said that she had to be “very raw” to bring out the truest version for the audience.

Kelly’s strong backlash against Newsom

She also showed a second clip where Jennifer can be seen saying, "women come together and partner with our male allies … when more women are in the room making decisions, changing the status quo, and transforming culture and society." Kelly slammed the stance by saying that throughout history, women had been involved in technical roles. She claimed that “these women were not the antidote they seem to think”, backing her stance against Newsom's position.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT US Desk

The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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