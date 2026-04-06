Megyn Kelly blasts Tiger Woods for calling Trump during DUI arrest: ‘Douche move’

Conservative commentator Megyn Kelly has criticized golf legend Tiger Woods following reports that he attempted to contact Donald Trump while being arrested for DUI last month. Following reports of Tiger Woods calling Donald Trump during his DUI arrest, Megyn Kelly condemned the action as inappropriate. (Martin County Sheriff's Office via AP and AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

The controversy gained traction after reports from the New York Post claimed Woods appeared to make a call to Trump during the arrest, prompting Kelly to label the move as inappropriate.

On March 27, Woods, who is dating the president's ex-daughter-in-law Vanessa Trump, allegedly rolled his black Range Rover and called the president while it was still lying on its side.

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What did Megyn Kelly say? Kelly did not hold back in her remarks. She questioned Woods’ judgment and suggested that attempting to contact a president during a DUI arrest was ill-suited.

On her recent episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show" last week, Kelly called the phone call a "douche move" and hypothesized that the troubled, famed golfer was attempting to avoid consequence.

She said, “It’s very clear he called to try to get out of this somehow.”

"Yeah, I was just talking with the president," Woods casually said to a sheriff's deputy while on the phone, according to bodycam footage from the arrest.

In the call footage, Woods was heard saying, "Thank you so much."

Kelly, however, entertained a scenario where Trump might have given Woods a call to express regret for a PR mistake he had made the previous evening, speculating on camera about Woods' participation in The Masters this year.

Kelly then flipped back again to the original narrative and said, “I’m gonna go with Tiger called him and asked for some help because he knew this was going to be a PR disaster and potentially a legal one -- and both were correct.”

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Details of the DUI arrest On March 27, Woods' SUV flipped onto its side after colliding with a trailer while traveling on Jupiter Island north of Miami, according to authorities.

According to an arrest document cited by CNN on Tuesday, Woods told a deputy at the scene that he was checking his phone and switching the radio station, so he did not notice the other car slowing down.

The body camera footage capturing the moments before and after Woods was arrested, however, shows Woods participating in several field sobriety tests, when deputies seem to zero in on a pattern of errors. During a vision test, he moved his head while instructed to remain motionless, and during a coordination exercise that required him to stack his fists, clap, and count aloud, he miscounted.

Later, a Martin County sheriff's officer also noted that Woods had bloodshot, watery eyes and "extremely" dilated pupils beside filing the sobriety test.

The video also shows investigators discovering two white tablets in Woods' pocket.