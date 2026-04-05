Trump knew about Bryon Noem's crossdressing, Kristi may have leaked his images: Megyn Kelly's bombshell claims
In her podcast, Megyn Kelly addresses Bryon Noem's alleged online fetish activities, questioning the transparency of Kristi Noem's claims.
Political commentator Megyn Kelly has her two cents to share on the growing controversy surrounding Kristi Noem and her husband, Bryon Noem.
The controversy was stirred by the Daily Mail, when they shared pictures of Bryon Noem engaged in online fetish activity involving cross-dressing and “bimbofication.”
Read more: Bryon Noem controversy: Webcam girl who claims she was paid by him speaks out
What Megyn Kelly said about the controversy?
Kelly, when addressing the controversy on her podcast, suggested that the situation may be more complex than publicly acknowledged. Kelly speculated that Noem could have been aware of her husband’s alleged activities and even raised the possibility that details were leaked strategically to shape public perception.
Kelly said, “I’ve also read and heard a suspected theory that it was Kristi Noem who leaked it to engender sympathy for her because she took such a beating, getting fired, in part because of the Corey Lewandowski affair—allegedly, reportedly.”
Kelly also questioned Noem’s claim of being “blindsided,” pointing to reports suggesting that Bryon Noem’s behavior may have been known within political circles.
As she joked, she cited a report that said Bryon Noem's internet hobbies were a "open secret" at the White House. “They don’t name Trump as knowing, but there’s no way he didn’t know. If it was in the White House, he knew. Trump loves gossip,” Kelly said.
She further referenced a certain text between Bryon and another “big-breasted” lady, and said, “One of the text messages that came out between Bryon and one of the big-breasted ladies was something like, ‘I can’t leave or something.’ And it seemed more to me like it was a marriage of like, OK, she’s in politics.”
Kelly added, “So, he [Bryon] had kind of struck the deal, and she was going to be able to screw around with Corey or whomever, and he was going to be able to do this, and now she’s gotta act shocked.”
Read more: Trump insiders 'gossiped' about Bryon Noem's cross-dressing, was ‘open secret’
Background: Bryon Noem's messages and cross-dressing
According to the Daily Mail, Bryon Noem allegedly participated in online interactions involving exaggerated feminine personas and spent significant sums engaging with fetish models.
The husband of the former Department of Homeland Security Secretary has apparently been emailing sex workers who specialize in "bimbofication" and cross-dressing to transform him "into a girl."
The Daily Mail reported that Bryon Noem sent three prostitutes more than $25,000 and sent them a message saying he liked their "huge, huge ridiculous boobs."
He seemed to be wearing tight pink shorts and a peach crop top, with a large, improvised breastplate made of balloons, in one of the pictures Daily Mail shared.
A spokesperson for Kristi Noem has said the family is “devastated” by the revelations and has asked for privacy, while Bryon Noem has reportedly not denied aspects of the allegations.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More