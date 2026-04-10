Melania leaving Donald Trump? Alex Jones makes wild 'breaking' with POTUS claim after Epstein address

A viral video shared by Ron Filipkowski has sparked controversy around Donald Trump, after far-right commentator Alex Jones made explosive claims linking him, Melania Trump, and the ongoing discourse around Jeffrey Epstein.

Neither Donald Trump nor Melania Trump has publicly responded to Jones’ comments.(AP)

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Filipkowski, editor-in-chief of MeidasTouch, posted the clip on X, captioning it: “Alex Jones reacts to Trump attacking him, saying Trump is possessed by demonic forces and Melania contradicted him on Epstein with her surprise press statement… ‘It looks to me like she’s breaking with Trump because she knows the ship is sinking. He’s acting like he’s guilty.’”

Alex Jones’ explosive remarks

In the video, Jones launches a sharp attack on Trump, claiming he no longer supports him and suggesting the former president is under “demonic influences.”

“It’s done… I just feel sorry for him and pray that God touches his heart and soul and frees him from the demonic influences that he's under,” Jones said.

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{{^usCountry}} He further criticized Trump, adding: “When Trump’s calling for wiping out whole civilizations and acting like a supervillain, I have to come out and say, I don’t support it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further criticized Trump, adding: “When Trump’s calling for wiping out whole civilizations and acting like a supervillain, I have to come out and say, I don’t support it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Jones also made unverified claims about a supposed statement from Melania Trump, alleging that she had contradicted her husband on Epstein-related issues. Claims about Melania and Epstein {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jones also made unverified claims about a supposed statement from Melania Trump, alleging that she had contradicted her husband on Epstein-related issues. Claims about Melania and Epstein {{/usCountry}}

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According to Jones, Melania Trump held an “unannounced press conference” where she acknowledged Epstein’s crimes and called for victims to testify before Congress.

“That’s the opposite of what Trump’s saying… looks to me like she’s breaking with Trump because she knows the ship is sinking,” Jones claimed.

Also Read: Donald Trump reacts to Melania's Epstein revelations; ‘did not know anything’

However, no official confirmation or credible reports have substantiated the existence of such a press conference or statement from Melania Trump at the time of writing. His assertion that Melania Trump is “breaking” from Donald Trump remains unconfirmed, but continues to circulate widely across social media.

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Jones also referenced conspiracy-linked claims, including assertions about political figures and alleged cover-ups tied to Epstein.

These remarks come amid continued public and political scrutiny surrounding Epstein’s network and connections, though Jones did not provide evidence for his claims in the clip.

Also Read: Melania Trump-Epstein row: Inside the bombshell Ghislaine Maxwell email - full text here

No official response yet

Neither Donald Trump nor Melania Trump has publicly responded to Jones’ comments. The White House has also not issued any statement addressing the claims circulating online.

While the video has gained traction on social media, much of its content remains unverified and based on opinion.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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