Melania Trump 'couldn't care less' about her political image as Trump heads second term: Report

Melania Trump has shared her intentions for what she hopes to achieve in the White House. However, an insider told People that the First Lady is determined not to let the political spotlight define her life. The insider revealed that Melania's approach to President Donald Trump's world is a blend of how her husband’s previous wives, Ivana Trump and Marla Maples, handled the public eye. Like Ivana, she maintains a level of sophistication and poise, but like Marla, she remains somewhat detached from the political spotlight. Melania Trump aims to carve her own identity in the White House while remaining detached from the political spotlight. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)(AFP)

Melania Trump cares little about how she looks politically

It is one of the many challenges for Melania to be the First Lady who has been brought into the political world among Trump’s wives. The source told the media outlet, “Melania is smart like Ivana but while Ivana collaborated with Donald on work projects, Melania is more traditional in the Marla way and remains more under the radar when possible.” The insider added, “Politics is not her world,” adding that her way of working is to operate “in her own small circle of family members and one or two close friends."

The source alleged that while President Trump gives great importance to how he looks in the political world, Melania “couldn't care less how she looks politically.” Her shying away from politics has made the First Lady one of the most mysterious political spouses in today’s world. The insider believed that she would be remembered by people for what she had not done instead of what she had.

The source said, “You can learn more about Melania by what she doesn’t do or say” over the span of the next four years. However, they added, “Just because she is quiet in a crowd doesn’t mean she is aloof, not listening, or necessarily disinterested. Her mind is filled with what she does every day, her own life, and what interests her.” They elaborated, “Donald does his thing, and she does hers. She tells it like it is when they talk and he listens. Does he do what she says? Not necessarily, but it has happened," as reported by People.

Melania on her plans for Trump’s second administration

The First Lady previously shared her plans for Trump’s second term as President on a January episode of Fox & Friends. She revealed that while her plans are to be based on the White House for the next four years, she will divide her time between Washinton, DC, New York City and Palm Beach as well.

During the same interview she said that she “didn’t have much support” from the public during Trump’s first term because “maybe some people, they see me as just the wife of the president." However, she continued, “I’m standing on my own two feet, independent," she said in the interview. "I have my own thoughts, I have my own yes and no. I don’t always agree what my husband is saying or doing, and that’s okay."

She added that she will make sure to convey to her husband when she disagrees with him and “sometimes he listens, sometimes he doesn’t. And that’s okay."