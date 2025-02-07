Menu Explore
Trump says he'll reverse Biden's paper straws initiative, Musk hails ‘greatest president ever’

ByArya Vaishnavi
Feb 07, 2025 11:27 PM IST

Donald Trump says he will sign an executive order, reversing Joe Biden's initiative to push paper straws 

Donald Trump is set to put an end to Joe Biden's paper straws initiative. Taking to his social media platform, Truth Social, on Friday, the president said that next week, he will sign an executive order promoting single-use plastic straws, which his predecessor sought to phase out.

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba (not pictured) at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 7, 2025. REUTERS/Kent Nishimura(REUTERS)
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba (not pictured) at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 7, 2025. REUTERS/Kent Nishimura(REUTERS)

Trump to sign executive order reversing Biden's paper straws initiative, Musk hails him as ‘greatest president ever’

“I will be signing an Executive Order next week ending the ridiculous Biden push for Paper Straws, which don’t work. BACK TO PLASTIC!” Trump wrote. This is not the first time that the president has rallied against paper straws. During a campaign rally in 2020, he lashed out against the Democrats' move to “ban straws.” “They want to ban straws. Has anybody ever tried those paper straws?” he said at the time.

Trump expanded on the topic, saying, “They are not working too good. Right? I said, I have had a couple meals at McDonald’s, etc, over the years. Wendy’s. A friend of mine owns Wendy’s, I will give it a plug. Right? Burger King.” “What about the carton? What about the plate? What about the knives and the straws and the spoons and the plastic?” he added, per Newsweek.

Per Politico, the Biden administration issued an 83-page report titled “Mobilizing Federal Action on Plastic Pollution: Progress, Principles, and Priorities” on stricter regulations on plastic manufacturing. Last November, the former president announced a national effort to phase out the use of single-use plastic by 2027.

Trump's plan to sign an executive order promoting the use of plastic straws was backed by Elon Musk, who shared a screenshot of the Truth Social post on X. “Greatest President ever!” the Tesla CEO wrote. At the time of writing, the post had garnered 14.3 million views, drawing mixed views from netizens.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
See More
