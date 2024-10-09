Melania Trump laments she and Barron experienced ‘venom of cancel culture’ after Capitol riots, says son was denied…

Melania Trump claimed that her son Barron was denied a bank account because of “cancel culture” following Trump's family exit from the White House. In her new book Melania, the former first lady laments that she and Barron experienced the “venom of cancel culture” in the weeks following the Capitol incident on January 6.(AFP Photo)

In her new book Melania, the former first lady laments that she and Barron experienced the “venom of cancel culture” in the weeks following the Capitol incident on January 6.

“I was shocked and dismayed to learn that my long-time bank decided to terminate my account and deny my son the opportunity to open a new one,” Melania states, without dropping the name of the bank.

“This decision appeared to be rooted in political discrimination, raising serious concerns about civil rights violations,” she added, stressing that it was concerning that financial services were being denied due to political allegiance.

Melania says traditional media is part of ‘cancel mob’

Melania further talked about her experience of working in the media, stating that she witnessed the venom of cancel culture in the sector.

The former model informed that she lost out on a media initiative because the private equity group supporting it “chose not to honor our agreement due to personal animosity towards my husband.”

According to her, corporations, traditional media, prominent social media personalities, and cultural institutions are now part of the 'cancel mob'. “This disheartening trend reflects the current socio-political landscape in the United States.”

Also Read: Melania opens up about Trump's sleeping habits, gives hilarious reply when asked about hubby wears to bed

Melania talks about her Fostering the Future scholarship initiative

Melania also highlights how her Fostering the Future scholarship initiative was affected.

After leaving the White House, Melania launched the program, stating that she “pursued partnerships to channel donations for scholarships benefiting foster care children.”

However, she alleges that after her role became widely known, the “leading tech-education company” withdrew from the agreement because its board determined it didn't want “any public affiliation” with her.

It seems Barron's experience with the bank has not affected him, as Melania stated that her son is doing well and enjoying his life at a college in New York City.

Appearing in an interview with Fox News's The Five on Tuesday, Melania stated, “He is doing great. He loves his classes and professors. He is doing well. He is striving and enjoying to be in New York City again.”