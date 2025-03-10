Menu Explore
Mexico's Sheinbaum rallies national pride after US tariff reprieve

Reuters |
Mar 10, 2025 01:11 AM IST

MEXICO CITY, - Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum told supporters in a massive rally on Sunday that dialogue and respect had prevailed in achieving a pause on U.S. tariffs and that the sovereignty of Mexico would always come first.

Sheinbaum, speaking to thousands of people who gathered in Mexico City's iconic Zocalo square for an event aimed at bolstering national pride, highlighted the economic contributions that Mexico and its people makes to the U.S. economy.

"We cannot give up our sovereignty, nor can our people be affected by decisions made by foreign governments or hegemonies. In that case, we will always act immediately," Sheinbaum said, addressing the plaza packed with thousands of people waving flags and holding signs promoting Mexican pride and independence.

"The common history of our countries is marked by numerous episodes of hostility but also by numerous episodes of cooperation and understanding," she added.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who said Mexico and Canada had failed to do enough to stem the flow of the deadly fentanyl opioid and its precursor chemicals into the United States, slapped goods from both countries with 25% tariffs on March 4.

In a cool-headed approach, Sheinbaum said she would wait to announce counter-measures against the United States, including retaliatory tariffs, until Sunday's event.

Two days later, however, Trump said that Mexico would not be required to pay tariffs on any goods that fall under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement trade deal until April 2 out of "respect" for Sheinbaum following a phone call between the two leaders.

Sheinbaum then said Sunday's rally would be a "festival."

"So far it has yielded results and I think it will continue to do so," Sheinbaum said of the "respectful dialogue" with the United States.

"However, we must be aware and informed in case it is necessary for us to again gather in this public square. Do you agree?" she asked the crowd.

"Yes!" her supporters enthusiastically shouted in response.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

