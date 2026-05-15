Mia Bailey: Why trans woman killed her parents? Chilling confession - 'I don’t regret it'

A newly obtained interrogation video has shed light on the disturbing reasoning behind a Utah woman's decision to kill both of her parents. Mia Bailey who is now 30 is serving two life sentences for the 2024 murders of her parents, Gail and Joseph Bailey, inside their Utah home.

why Mia Bailey killed her parents(Utah Department of Corrections)

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In the footage obtained by KUTV, Bailey who was then 28 calmly walked Washington City police investigators through her motive and how she carried out the killings, and the hours-long manhunt that followed.

Why she killed her parents?

Bailey described years of painful conflict with her family. She told investigators she had repeatedly expressed suicidal thoughts. "I told them I was going to kill myself so many times," she said, according to KUTV. "Mental health declining, that's why I needed that surgery."

She said she was dealing with an abusive home environment, was homeless and had accumulated $20,000 in debt from hormone replacement therapy and other transition-related costs. She explained that he one thing keeping her going was an upcoming gender-affirming surgery until her mother called the hospital to interfere.

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{{^usCountry}} "She was trying to sabotage it. She always had boundary issues," Bailey said, according to KUTV. "I had one thing going on and she took that away from me. She can't say sorry to save her life, apparently. And I gave her so many chances throughout my life." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "She was trying to sabotage it. She always had boundary issues," Bailey said, according to KUTV. "I had one thing going on and she took that away from me. She can't say sorry to save her life, apparently. And I gave her so many chances throughout my life." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She said that moment pushed her over the edge. "So much for family," Bailey said. “I spent years trying to fix that broken a** family. Eventually, I had to get out, either going to kill myself or kill.” What did Mia Bailey say about the killings? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She said that moment pushed her over the edge. "So much for family," Bailey said. “I spent years trying to fix that broken a** family. Eventually, I had to get out, either going to kill myself or kill.” What did Mia Bailey say about the killings? {{/usCountry}}

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Bailey told investigators she bought a gun from a local pawn shop and went to her parents' home. She described the decision as sudden. "I went to my parents to do the deed. Kill them," she said. “It was spur-of-the-moment. I don't regret it. I hate them. That was the last straw.”

She said she fired approximately 12 rounds, including one shot at her brother through a closed door. When asked whether she was concerned about hitting him, she replied, “if it did, then so what”

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After the killings, Bailey fled from police, hiding from helicopters and running through yards in the south St George area. She said she had been searching for a final bullet to end her own life. "I actually was going to plan on standing over the cliff," she told investigators, explaining that either a police officer's shot or the fall itself would have killed her.

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And she expressed no remorse. "I don't regret it. I hate them," she said.

Bailey ended her confession by saying there needs to be more support for the LGBTQ community and that people should be able to transition with less interference.

Bailey pleaded guilty in November 2025 to two counts of aggravated murder and one count of aggravated assault. She was sentenced to two 25-year life sentences in December 2025, according to KUTV.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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