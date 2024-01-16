Mia Khalifa claims Israeli woman hurls slurs at her, says ‘Zionists are losing the plot’ amid war

Former adult film actress Mia Khalifa, who has drawn massive flak online for her unwavering support to terror attack by Hamas in Israel, shared a video on social media on Tuesday, claiming that an Israeli woman hurled slurs at her and continued to follow her the entire time she was waiting for a cab. Former adult film actress Mia Khalifa

In a 43-second long video posted by Mia on X (formerly Twitter), a woman can be heard saying "Am Yisrael Chai", which translates to ‘The people of Israel live’ in Hebrew.

As Mia captures the video, the woman comes closer to her to reiterate “Am Yisrael Chai”. Reacting to it, Mia asked her to “get away from me”, adding “your breath smells awful.. Oh my god! You smell like knock off falafel.”

“The Zionists are losing the plot. She followed me through the lobby calling me slurs and didn’t stop the entire time she was waiting for her UberPool at the Antique Jewelry Fair. She’s a vendor- something she made abundantly clear so I guess this is what her business stands for,” Mia wrote.

She has often condemned Zionists and expressed support for Palestinians, justifying it as their “right to end Israeli occupation”.

Mia Khalifa mocks the slaughter of Jews in sick jokes

In recent past, Sarah Joe Chamoun, also known as Mia Khalifa, has made a bold statement in solidarity with Palestine. In a post on X, she said, “If you can look at the situation in Palestine and not be on the side of Palestinians, then you are on the wrong side of apartheid, and history will show that in time.”

The 30-year-old repeatedly supported the Hamas' bombings and kidnappings to her five million followers on X, urging the aggressors to film horizontally so she could better watch the carnage.

“Can someone please tell the freedom fighters in Palestine to flip their phones and film horizontal," the Lebanese-American wrote.

She made light of the brutal war, joking about a "Zionist apartheid regime being brought down by guerrilla fighters in fake Gucci shirts".

Along with that, Mia posted a picture of terrorists seated in the back of a pickup truck, referring to it as a "Renaissance painting."

In an attempt to justify her stand, she even reposted a message saying “the United States of America is also a terrorist state” and slammed American media personality Kylie Jenner for sharing and then deleting a message in support of Israel.

“If true journalism exists, the next person to talk to Kylie Jenner will ask for her opinion on geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and not break eye contact until she can string one coherent sentence together since she wants to take a stance to her 400M followers so badly,” Mia wrote on X.

Meanwhile, the Israel-Hamas conflict continues to rage on with over 1,200 casualties on both sides.