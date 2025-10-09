Miami shooting suspect: First details on shooter revealed; 2 police officers injured

Miami shooting update: Two police officers were shot Thursday morning while responding to a call about gunshots heard in Allapattah, officials confirmed. The situation unfolded at around 10 AM local time. Miami police spokesperson Kiara Delva said that an armed man was barricaded inside a house around Northwest 17th Avenue and 26th Street. He has been taken into custody. The injured officers were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. The City of Miami police Chief Manuel Morales arrives to speak with the media regarding two of his officers being shot (Getty Images via AFP)

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, speaking a the City Commission meeting, said that the two officers were ‘shot in the line of duty this morning’.

“They’re both OK. They’re in stable condition. One was shot in the knee, the other one in the ankle, and thankfully they’re OK," Suarez said.

One of the officers who was shot is a sergeant, Miami Police said. He and a female officer were shot in the ankle and knee.

"They are expected to be OK and were in good spirits," an official added.

First details on suspect

The shooter, who has not been identified yet, was barricaded inside a house on Northwest 26th Street in between 14th and 15th avenues, Police Chief Manny Morales said. He ‘came out and engaged the officers’ with gunfire.

Earlier in the day, officers responded to a vehicle abandoned in the area of Northwest 15th Avenue and Northwest 26th Street. They towed the car, and a few minutes later received reports of gunfire nearby. Officers saw a vehicle ‘riddled with bullets and immediately they begin to receive shots’.

Another person was taken into custody and is being questioned because he is 'somehow related to the scene', the police chief confirmed.

“We don’t know how yet,” he added.

A local told NBC Miami: “Maybe like in 10 seconds, my ear actually could calculate like 30 rounds.”

He further added that he turned and said, "Just wait, and you'll see that no more than probably two minutes, you're going to start seeing the police coming around." He said that it sounded like a machine gun.