Michael and Susan Dell's net worth: All on 12th wealthiest Americans wealth amid her White House ‘scary’ appearance buzz

Susan Dell's Monday appearance at the White House sparked rumors about her face, with people comparing her looks in recent photos to older ones on social media.

Susan Dell, wife of Michael Dell, from left, Michael Dell, chairman and chief executive officer of Dell Inc., US President Donald Trump, and Senator Ted Cruz, a Republican from Texas, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, July 6, 2026. (Bloomberg)

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While some X users called her current looks “scary”, others stated, “your plastic surgeon never tells you you’ve gone too far.”

These speculations surfaced as she attended the White House alongside President Donald Trump for the unveiling of his new initiative that permits government investment in newborns, according to the Daily Mail.

The 62-year-old was present in the Oval Office to commemorate the launch of the program, standing next to her husband, Jeffrey Sprecher, the CEO of Intercontinental Exchange, and Texas Senator Ted Cruz. For the event, she donned a short, black sleeveless dress featuring a pleated skirt.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, several people on social media expressed curiosity regarding the Dell family and their wealth. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, several people on social media expressed curiosity regarding the Dell family and their wealth. {{/usCountry}}

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Here's what we know about Susan Dell and her husband Michael Dell

Michael Dell, the founder of the company that played a significant role in the advent of the digital era, has declared that he and his spouse, Susan, will allocate a part of their considerable fortune to enhance a pilot initiative aimed at providing American children with an early advantage in investing for their futures.

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Last year, Michael and Susan, the affluent couple who established Dell Technologies, committed to donating $6.25 billion to assist millions of American children in opening new investment accounts.

Michael Dell launched Dell Technologies in 1984 with an initial investment of only $1,000, yet the couple's net worth has since grown to billions.

The Dells' Financial Standing

Michael and Susan Dell possess a residence in Austin, Texas, as per records examined by Newsweek.

Zillow values the property at over $13.7 million and includes a 20-acre lot.

Having established Dell Technologies with an initial investment of just $1,000 at the age of 19, Michael was recognized as the youngest CEO to feature on the Fortune 500 list and took Dell Technologies private before its merger with EMC and VMware in 2016.

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Additionally, Michael founded MSD Capital, currently referred to as DFO Management, to oversee the family's investments, along with the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation.

Forbes ranks Michael as the 12th wealthiest American, with a net worth of $140.5 billion.

Susan Dell is a distinguished athlete and a successful entrepreneur who has launched three fashion brands. However, reliable assessments of her individual net worth are limited. Nonetheless, major publications that compile net worth data, such as Forbes and Bloomberg, frequently aggregate spousal wealth within the profile of the primary wealth generator, which in this instance is Michael Dell.