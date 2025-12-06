Michael Annett cause of death update: How did former NASCAR star die at 39? First details

Michael Annett, a former NASCAR star, has tragically died, his former team JR Motorsports and management company teamRSG confirmed on Friday. Former NASCAR star Michael Annett has died at 39(X)

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Annett family with the passing of our friend Michael Annett. Michael was a key member of JRM from 2017 until he retired in 2021 and was an important part in turning us into the four-car organization we remain today,” JR Motorsports wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Michael Annett cause of death update

While fans continue to speculate, no official cause of death has been released. At this time, there is no verified information regarding Annett’s passing, and authorities have not provided any updates. Social media posts circulating unconfirmed theories are speculative and should not be treated as fact. Readers are urged to avoid sharing unverified claims and to wait for accurate information from credible, official sources.

We will update this story when an official cause of death is declared.

Fans pay tribute to Michael Annett

Meanwhile, several fans paid tribute to Annett. “We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of former Xfinity Series driver Michael Annett at the age of 39. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Annett family in this difficult time,” Xfinity Racing tweeted.

“We are sad to have lost a family member. Michael Annett will always be in our hearts. Our thoughts are with the Annett family at this time. Rest in peace MA,” RSMG posted.

“Annett was a key backbone for JR Motorsports to accelerate into a now four car operation,” a fan wrote.

Annett had 436 starts in the top three NASCAR national series:

NASCAR Cup Series: 106 starts in 2014-16

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series: 321 starts in 2008-13 and 2017-21

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Eight starts in 2008, nine in 2014