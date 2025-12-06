Justin Herbert injury update: With Eagles game in doubt, Chargers give positive news; ‘optimistic’

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders(AP) Justin Herbert injury update: The Los Angeles Chargers could be without their starting QB for a high-stakes matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles Justin Herbert injury update: The Los Angeles Chargers could be without their starting QB for a high-stakes matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday. However, coach Jim Harbaugh is still optimistic. It was revealed on Friday that the 27-year-old was limited in practice but managed to take 7v7 and 11v11 reps this week.

Herbert fractured his non-throwing left hand during the Chargers' Week 13 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. He left the game briefly and came back with a bandage on his finger. The star quarterback underwent a procedure.

"I'm doing everything I can to be out there," Herbert said. "I'd fight through anything for those guys. But at the end of the day, you've got to be realistic and listen to the doctors, because they know best. We'll see how it goes."

The Chargers enter their prime-time clash with the Eagles hoping Herbert is available. He has thrown for 2,842 yards with 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, keeping Los Angeles (8-4) firmly in the AFC playoff picture. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman made it clear the team expects him under center, saying Thursday, "For this game in particular, we're really optimistic Justin is going to play."

If Herbert isn’t cleared, Trey Lance is slated to take over. The Chargers opened the weekend holding the AFC’s top wild-card position, trailing the division-leading Denver Broncos by two games.

Other than Herbert, other injuries are also hurting the Chargers. Defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand (illness) and tight end Tucker Fisk (ankle) were the only players who didn’t practice fully. Six others, including Herbert, were limited: running backs Omarion Hampton (ankle) and Hassan Haskins (hamstring), receiver Quentin Johnston (shoulder), and linemen Trey Pipkins (back) and Jamaree Salyer (shoulder).

(With inputs from the Associated Press)