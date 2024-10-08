Michael Moore, who accurately predicted 2016 election, declares Trump’s comeback is ‘Toast’

Documentary filmmaker, Michael Moore, predicted the election results aptly in 2016 and expressed his belief that Donald Trump’s comeback chances are “toast” in the upcoming elections. Moore is known for his liberal work like Fahrenheit 9/11 and Fahrenheit 11/9, a documentary based on Trump’s victory, released in 2018. Michael Moore predicts Donald Trump's comeback chances are slim, emphasizing Kamala Harris's momentum in the upcoming elections.(AP)

Moore believes Trump’s chances are bleak

Moore argued in a Substack essay, “The vast majority of the country, the normal people, have seen enough and want the clown car to disappear into the MAGA vortex somewhere between reality and Orlando,” On Friday. He added, “The swift and explosive momentum for Kamala Harris is unlike anything that’s been seen in decades,” as reported by The Independent. He predicted Harris would lead the Electoral College from 270 to 268.

He explained this prediction was made after considering “an aggregate of top polls” and “the basic conclusions I’ve come to by simply being around my fellow Americans who are shopping at Costco, having fun making TikToks and eating once a week at Chili’s.” The VP is picking the traditional battleground states such as Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and New Hampshire.

However, he also said that Trump’s defeat is well-assured. Moore said, “We do know that Trump has a stellar streak of pulling off the impossible — and those who have written him off have more than once lived to see the day where they must eat humble pie.” He continued, “It is never wise to do a victory dance on the two-yard line when Trump is your opponent.”

Moore projects Harris’ lead

The Independent’s poll tracker suggested Harris leads by three per cent over Trump but many refrain from making direct predictions of the Electoral College given many toss-up states come into play. While the VP and the reformer president are tied in major battleground states, The latter is leading the polls over certain key issues including the economy and immigration.

Moore argued that Harris could lead the polls by urging voters who sat out the last elections to vote this year. He wrote in his blog, “The nonvoters are the second largest political “party” in the U.S.! All we need is just a few thousand of them to show up — just this once — to make a difference.”