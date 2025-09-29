Michigan church shooting: 21-year-old man arrested a day after Thomas Jacob Sanford's killing, here's why

Michigan church shooting: A 21-year-old man was arrested for attempting to pass a barricade enclosing the perimeters of the Grand Blanc church following the tragic shooting, which claimed lives of at least 4 people. An FBI agent holds a long gun that was removed from the car of a man detained near the scene of a shooting which took place at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Grand Blanc, Michigan, U.S., September 29, 2025. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook REFILE - CORRECTING FROM "POLICE OFFICER" TO "FBI AGENT".(REUTERS)

A suspect was taken into custody after he drove up to police barricades close to Holly and McCandlish roads, according to William Renye, the Grand Blanc Township Police Chief.

Police detained the man just after he pulled up. The person's purpose and reason for being in the vicinity remain unknown. The suspect arrived in a red Sedan, and police had to flag him down.

“There was an incident out there. We are still in the process of investigating that incident whether it's related or not,” Renye said.

Renye gives fresh update on Michigan church shooting

The 40-year-old shooter started firing inside a church in Grand Blanc Township on Sunday morning, killing four people and wounding eight more.

The gunman was killed after he crashed his vehicle through the church's front doors. He had even set fire to the church.

Renye stated that everyone who was inside the church has been identified and accounted for. Nevertheless, the inquiry is still in its early phases.

Michigan shooting: Update about victims

Three people were admitted to the hospital after inhaling smoke from the fire that destroyed the Grand Blanc Township Latter-day Saints church, and five people were hospitalized due to gunshot wounds.

Dr. Michael Danic, the medical head of staff at Henry Ford Genesys hospital, informed reporters during a news conference on Monday that two of the shooting victims are still in serious condition.

William Reyne, the Grand Blanc Township Police Chief, called the shooting “an evil act of violence.”

Reyne confirmed that Sanford, 40, of neighboring Burton, had been booked with “burglary and OWI” crimes in the past.