Michigan family murder-suicide: Troubled marriage, infidelity claims emerge in shocking Reddit posts, ‘He was cheating’

Posts and comments from a Reddit account matching law enforcement details for Mandy Karolkiewicz suggests that she and her husband Kristopher Karolkiewicz struggled with a fraught marriage. Mandy even accused her husband of cheating. The couple, along with their six children, were found dead in a burning house in Michigan.

Michigan family murder-suicide: Troubled marriage, infidelity claims emerge in shocking Reddit posts (Facebook/kkarolkiewicz)

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Kristopher, 47, allegedly murdered his wife, 39-year-old Mandy, and their six children, before starting the fire in numerous places throughout the house. He died by suicide.

Infidelity claims

HT.com could not independently verify if the posts and comments were by Mandy. However, The Sentinel found and independently confirmed the authenticity of the account by matching details about the couple's marriage dates, ages, children, occupations and residence.

The username "MandyK1179" shared a glimpse into her life in Grand Haven, Michigan, across various posts written roughly two years ago. She enjoyed dining at Noto's and The Village Baker, visiting the Tri-Cities Museum and shopping in downtown Grand Haven and Holland.

"I grew up in Metro Detroit, now I’m in a small beach town in West Michigan," she wrote in 2024 on Reddit. "It’s like living in a Hallmark Movie."

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{{^usCountry}} In a 2024 thread, Mandy described meeting her husband when she was an intern. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a 2024 thread, Mandy described meeting her husband when she was an intern. {{/usCountry}}

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"He was divorced and older than me … fast forward ten years and five kids, he was cheating with the intern again — the same age I was when I was the intern," Karolkiewicz wrote. "After about a year of self-loathing, I remember crying and looking at myself in the mirror and realizing how (expletive) it was that I was the one who was living so miserably because of what he did. I finally realized that I had been the only person who has ever showed up for myself my whole entire life."

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Mandy wrote that she worked to reconcile with her husband only because of their six children. The children have not been named. Authorities said there were four boys aged 15, 12, 11 and 5 and two girls, both 11, per Fox News Digital. Two of the children were adopted.

"I kept telling myself, 'I love my kids more than I hate my husband right now.' They have no idea — I faked it 'till we made it. We're in a much better place 4.5 years out, but it's still a fight to stay in a healthy place,” wrote Mandy.

‘He's always had major red flags that I ignored’

In the subreddit "As One After Infidelity,” Mandy shared red flags in her marriage. The subreddit is a peer support group for reconciliation after cheating.

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"We have six kids, so the idea of leaving is insanely terrifying," she wrote in 2024. "He's always had major red flags that I ignored due to my own trauma and anxious attachment. He was raised in a toxic family dynamic that encouraged lying about everything.”

"… After the most recent incident of catching him being sneaky, I insisted he go back to (independent counseling) and we attempt (marriage counseling) for the first time. It’s all so confusing, because our day-to-day lives and dynamics are truly good, until every so often now when he pulls sneaky (expletive),” she added.

Mandy went on to talk about her decision to cut extended family from their lives to protect their mental health. She also opened up about the time she shoved her husband after learning of his "emotional" affair.

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"I don't feel bad still," she commented in 2024 on Reddit. "He towers over me and destroyed me mentally. It felt like I was being assaulted and needed to fight back. I think it's a fight or flight thing."

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Mandy also wrote about her and Kristopher’s experience in therapy and sobriety.

"I stopped drinking when I started therapy," she wrote. "I decided if I was gonna work through things I should work through them without having something to numb discomfort. Physically, I consistently felt so much healthier without it, so I decided to keep at it — almost two years later."

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On a 2023 thread, Mandy revealed that her husband didn't smoke or drink. She documented how she still felt triggered at times in 2024.

"For me, 'safety' is the ability to trust that (he) will not get angry or defensive when I’m triggered, and will help to carry me through it," she wrote. "We’re almost five years out, and he’s trying, but still struggles with defensiveness. But in general, am I happy? Yes. I wouldn’t say I feel safety in my emotions, because he still struggles with receiving my triggers without defensiveness, and that’s slowing down my ability to regain feelings of safety."

"It makes me really angry to think that maybe they really don't think about it the way we do," Mandy wrote in a separate post in 2024. "Even their deepest sorrow isn’t (anywhere) near the permanent changes made to our psyches when they cheat."

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She wrote that counseling often left her husband more frustrated.

She wrote, "He was having trouble sleeping and was so angry and mad at himself because the counselor asked him if he heard me. It seems like such a big reaction to that pretty normal question from a marriage counselor. He is so sensitive to correction that I’m feeling so discouraged that we’ll ever be able to make progress."

In 2024, Mandy wrote that life with six children was not always easy.

"I was adamant that five kids was my max, then I was unexpectedly pregnant. I was finally about to go back to work because all my older five were in school, then we had to start over. I am stretched way too thin, and am often on the brink. I have had to ask for so much help this time around,” she wrote.

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The cause of death has not been revealed for the eight people. The case is believed to be a murder-suicide.

"The cause and origin of the residential fire remains under investigation by Michigan State Police arson investigators. However, preliminary indications are that the fire was intentionally set in numerous places throughout the interior of the residence. The family pets also perished due to the fire/smoke," the sheriff's office said in a press release.