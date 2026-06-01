Michigan nurse faces backlash over alleged video threat to assassinate Trump: 'God please kill him'

A Michigan registered nurse has become the focus of a growing online controversy after she was identified as the woman seen in a video making violent remarks about President Donald Trump. The clip showed the woman saying she would travel to Washington, DC, and “take a knife” to Trump’s throat.

A video of Michigan nurse Rhonda Lee making alleged violent remarks about Trump has sparked outrage online.(REUTERS)

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Conservative social media accounts identified the woman as Rhonda Lee, alleging that she works as a nurse providing in-home care to elderly patients in Michigan.

Read more: ‘Staged’: How conspiracy theories surrounded Trump's press dinner shooting

Who is Michigan nurse Rhonda Lee and what does the video show?

The controversy emerged after conservative news and commentary accounts shared clips that allegedly showed Lee discussing violent actions against Trump.

In the video shared by Right Angle News Network on X, the woman identified as Rhonda Lee is heard making a series of profane remarks about an unnamed individual, saying things such as, “God please kill this mfr” and “F--- that guy. He f------ needs to die.”

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{{^usCountry}} However, at no point in the footage does she explicitly seem to mention President Donald Trump by name. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, at no point in the footage does she explicitly seem to mention President Donald Trump by name. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} At the end of the video, the woman, Rhonda Lee, is heard saying, “I have never been a violent person, but I am about to drive up there with my god damn neck knife and get that mfr a smiley face across his god damn neck." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the end of the video, the woman, Rhonda Lee, is heard saying, “I have never been a violent person, but I am about to drive up there with my god damn neck knife and get that mfr a smiley face across his god damn neck." {{/usCountry}}

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Read more: White House shooting: Was Trump inside when gunshots rang out? Netizens speculate ‘another assassination attempt’

Social media post triggers backlash amid rise in violence

The footage sparked strong reactions online, with many users arguing that healthcare professionals should be held to high standards regarding public conduct and threats of violence.

A user on Instagram wrote, “She works providing in-home care for elderly patients. This is deeply disturbing. A healthcare worker trusted with vulnerable seniors just made a direct assassination threat against the President of the United States.”

Some others called for authorities to determine whether the statements constituted a credible threat or protected speech.

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A self-identified Trump Supporter on X wrote, “This is evil and mental illness combined. I am so sick of the vitriol and the violence promoted by people like this. She should be reported immediately. I am calling the University of Michigan Medical Center tomorrow morning. @FBI @FBIDirectorKash @SecretService.”

Another user on X wrote, "4 people have already tried to shoot trump and monsters like james comey and this freak are allowed to make death threats against trump.!!!

The alleged remarks surfaced amid heightened sensitivity surrounding security concerns for Trump following multiple assassination attempts and threats during recent events, including the White House shooting and the shooting at the White House Correspondents' dinner.

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Another user wrote, “Here we go again with your woke, liberal, off-the-rails Democrat, a dangerous person. She is advocating for killing the president.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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