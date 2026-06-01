Michigan nurse faces backlash over alleged video threat to assassinate Trump: 'God please kill him'
A video of Michigan nurse making alleged violent remarks about Trump has sparked outrage online.
A Michigan registered nurse has become the focus of a growing online controversy after she was identified as the woman seen in a video making violent remarks about President Donald Trump. The clip showed the woman saying she would travel to Washington, DC, and “take a knife” to Trump’s throat.
Conservative social media accounts identified the woman as Rhonda Lee, alleging that she works as a nurse providing in-home care to elderly patients in Michigan.
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Who is Michigan nurse Rhonda Lee and what does the video show?
The controversy emerged after conservative news and commentary accounts shared clips that allegedly showed Lee discussing violent actions against Trump.
In the video shared by Right Angle News Network on X, the woman identified as Rhonda Lee is heard making a series of profane remarks about an unnamed individual, saying things such as, “God please kill this mfr” and “F--- that guy. He f------ needs to die.”
However, at no point in the footage does she explicitly seem to mention President Donald Trump by name.{{/usCountry}}
However, at no point in the footage does she explicitly seem to mention President Donald Trump by name.{{/usCountry}}
At the end of the video, the woman, Rhonda Lee, is heard saying, “I have never been a violent person, but I am about to drive up there with my god damn neck knife and get that mfr a smiley face across his god damn neck."{{/usCountry}}
At the end of the video, the woman, Rhonda Lee, is heard saying, “I have never been a violent person, but I am about to drive up there with my god damn neck knife and get that mfr a smiley face across his god damn neck."{{/usCountry}}
Read more: White House shooting: Was Trump inside when gunshots rang out? Netizens speculate ‘another assassination attempt’
Social media post triggers backlash amid rise in violence
The footage sparked strong reactions online, with many users arguing that healthcare professionals should be held to high standards regarding public conduct and threats of violence.
A user on Instagram wrote, “She works providing in-home care for elderly patients. This is deeply disturbing. A healthcare worker trusted with vulnerable seniors just made a direct assassination threat against the President of the United States.”
Some others called for authorities to determine whether the statements constituted a credible threat or protected speech.
A self-identified Trump Supporter on X wrote, “This is evil and mental illness combined. I am so sick of the vitriol and the violence promoted by people like this. She should be reported immediately. I am calling the University of Michigan Medical Center tomorrow morning. @FBI @FBIDirectorKash @SecretService.”
Another user on X wrote, "4 people have already tried to shoot trump and monsters like james comey and this freak are allowed to make death threats against trump.!!!
The alleged remarks surfaced amid heightened sensitivity surrounding security concerns for Trump following multiple assassination attempts and threats during recent events, including the White House shooting and the shooting at the White House Correspondents' dinner.
Another user wrote, “Here we go again with your woke, liberal, off-the-rails Democrat, a dangerous person. She is advocating for killing the president.”