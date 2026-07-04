Michigan power outage map: Thousands of Consumers Energy, Indiana Michigan Power customers affected amid severe weather

Strong storms moving through Lower Michigan left tens of thousands of people without electricity on Friday, with some of the biggest outages reported in Mid-Michigan. As of Friday evening, about 180,000 customers of Consumers Energy were without power, according to the utility’s outage map.

Michigan power outage map: Consumers Energy, I&M customers hit by storms. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

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Areas south of Lansing and stretching toward Jackson were among the hardest hit. The storms also prompted weather alerts across parts of the state, including Ingham County, which was briefly placed under a tornado warning before it expired. As crews began assessing damage, restoration work got underway across affected communities.

Consumers Energy crews begin restoration

The largest concentration of outages was reported in parts of Mid-Michigan, where strong winds and storm activity knocked down power lines and disrupted service to homes and businesses.

Consumers Energy told News 10 Lansing that repair crews had already been mobilized and would continue working through Friday night and into Saturday. The company said lineworkers would be available for shifts of up to 16 hours so restoration efforts could continue without interruption.

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{{^usCountry}} In a statement shared with News 10 Lansing, Consumers Energy said, “Our lineworkers will be available to work up to 16-hour shifts, allowing our response to continue uninterrupted around the clock. We appreciate our customers’ patience and, like them, we look forward to getting the lights back on as we celebrate the nation’s birthday.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a statement shared with News 10 Lansing, Consumers Energy said, “Our lineworkers will be available to work up to 16-hour shifts, allowing our response to continue uninterrupted around the clock. We appreciate our customers’ patience and, like them, we look forward to getting the lights back on as we celebrate the nation’s birthday.” {{/usCountry}}

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The utility is also asking customers to report outages directly through its reporting system so crews can track affected areas more accurately. Officials said restoring power safely remains the top priority as teams respond to damage across multiple regions.

Also Read: Tornado damage in Lansing, MI? Ingham County under warning amid severe weather

Ingham County tornado warning lifted; damage assessment underway

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While power restoration became the immediate focus, weather officials were also monitoring severe conditions linked to the storm system.

Ingham County, which includes Lansing, was placed under a tornado warning during the evening. The warning has since expired. However, officials had not confirmed any tornado reports as of the latest update.

The full extent of storm damage was still being assessed Friday night. Utility crews and local officials continued checking affected areas while weather conditions gradually improved.

For many residents, the biggest concern remained getting electricity restored before the holiday weekend continued. Consumers Energy said crews would stay in the field around the clock until service is returned to as many customers as possible.

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The latest outage numbers and restoration updates remain available through the Consumers Energy outage map as crews respond to changing conditions across Michigan.