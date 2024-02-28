Michigan Primary 2024 : Donald Trump wins the GOP primary alongside Joe Biden
Feb 28, 2024 07:48 AM IST
Donald Trump and Joe Biden both clinch Michigan Primary wins, continuing path to a general election matchup.
CNN, NBC and other outlets' predict that former President Donald Trump will beat Nikki Haley in the Michigan GOP primary and move closer to securing the Republican presidential nomination.
The former president has won all the 2024 GOP contests so far.
Michigan Republicans have decided to split their delegates between the primary and a party convention on Saturday.
The primary will only determine 16 of the 55 Republican delegates, while the rest will be decided by the convention votes.
{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates}
