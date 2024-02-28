 Michigan Primary 2024: Donald Trump wins the GOP primary alongside Joe Biden - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / US News / Michigan Primary 2024 : Donald Trump wins the GOP primary alongside Joe Biden

Michigan Primary 2024 : Donald Trump wins the GOP primary alongside Joe Biden

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Feb 28, 2024 07:48 AM IST

Donald Trump and Joe Biden both clinch Michigan Primary wins, continuing path to a general election matchup.

CNN, NBC and other outlets' predict that former President Donald Trump will beat Nikki Haley in the Michigan GOP primary and move closer to securing the Republican presidential nomination.

Trump win s the Michigan Primary 2024.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)(AP)
Trump win s the Michigan Primary 2024.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)(AP)

The former president has won all the 2024 GOP contests so far.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Michigan Republicans have decided to split their delegates between the primary and a party convention on Saturday.

The primary will only determine 16 of the 55 Republican delegates, while the rest will be decided by the convention votes.

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On