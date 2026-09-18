Michigan urgent advisory: Residents urged to prepare emergency kits as flood and winter storm risks loom

Given the unpredictable nature of emergencies in Michigan—including flooding, extreme weather conditions, and winter storms—state authorities are encouraging households to develop comprehensive emergency preparedness strategies that account for both family members and animals.

Michigan residents advised to assemble emergency preparedness kits containing essential contacts and supplies for sheltering and evacuation (Bloomberg)

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The Michigan State Police, in conjunction with the Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division, emphasizes four critical components for ensuring safety: establishing a preparedness plan, assembling an emergency supply kit, maintaining awareness of current information, and actively participating in community preparedness initiatives.

Michigan residents urged to create emergency plans

The development of a household emergency plan necessitates convening family members to establish communication protocols, predetermined evacuation sites, and designated assembly points. Families must identify out-of-state contacts, community gathering locations, and regional refuge destinations.

Given that employers, childcare facilities, and educational institutions maintain location-specific emergency protocols, household members should familiarize themselves with these procedures.

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Two emergency kits

{{^usCountry}} Critical information, such as medical provider contacts, insurance documentation numbers, and emergency service contact information, must be documented and stored within an emergency preparedness kit. Two distinct kits should be assembled: a comprehensive supply kit designed for sheltering in place and a portable version intended for evacuation scenarios. Emergency planning for pets and livestock {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Critical information, such as medical provider contacts, insurance documentation numbers, and emergency service contact information, must be documented and stored within an emergency preparedness kit. Two distinct kits should be assembled: a comprehensive supply kit designed for sheltering in place and a portable version intended for evacuation scenarios. Emergency planning for pets and livestock {{/usCountry}}

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Emergency preparedness protocols must encompass companion animals and farm livestock. State authorities recommend that when local officials issue evacuation orders to residents, pets must be included in such evacuations.

Essential preparedness measures encompass microchipping animals with current contact information, establishing a mutual assistance arrangement with neighboring households, and pre-identifying secure locations, given that several public emergency shelters prohibit animal entry. Pet owners are advised to bring animals indoors immediately upon the initial indication of severe weather conditions.

Emergency preparedness kits for pets must include provisions for multiple days of sustenance and hydration, supplementary pharmaceuticals, additional restraint equipment, identification paperwork, and photographic evidence depicting proprietors alongside their animals to establish ownership verification.

In the case of larger livestock including equines, caprine, or swine, proprietors are advised to pre-arrange transportation logistics, establish both primary and alternate travel pathways, and engage qualified animal handlers prior to emergency situations.

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To maintain awareness throughout disaster events, community members may utilize wireless emergency notification systems, install the FEMA application to receive National Weather Service alerts, and adhere to directives issued by regional public safety authorities.

Maintaining awareness during emergencies

Residents can remain informed throughout disaster situations by monitoring wireless emergency alerts, installing the FEMA application to receive National Weather Service notifications, and adhering to directives issued by local public safety authorities. Additionally, the state maintains the MIREADY website at michigan.gov/miready, which provides comprehensive planning resources and guidance materials.

In the event of an emergency requiring immediate assistance, residents should contact 911. For non-emergency support services, residents may contact 211.