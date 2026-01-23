Microsoft 365 outage map: List of cities impacted the most by massive downtime

Microsoft outage map: Several Microsoft services, including Teams, Outlook, and Defender, experienced massive downtime on Thursday. Downdetector, a platform that tracks online outages, showed at least 15,000 reports about Microsoft 365 at the time of writing this story. Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella speaks at the Microsoft Build 2025, conference (AFP)

Downdetector also showed an outage for Mimecast, GoDaddy and other applications. However, AWS's server status page showed no issues.

“We're investigating a potential issue impacting multiple Microsoft 365 services, including Outlook, Microsoft Defender and Microsoft Purview. Further information can be found in the admin center under MO1221364,” Microsoft said in a statement on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“We've identified a portion of service infrastructure in North America that is not processing traffic as expected. We're working to restore the infrastructure to a healthy state to achieve recovery,” it further added in an update.