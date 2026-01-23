Microsoft 365 outage map: List of cities impacted the most by massive downtime
Microsoft outage map: Several Microsoft services, including Teams, Outlook, and Defender, experienced massive downtime on Thursday. Downdetector, a platform that tracks online outages, showed at least 15,000 reports about Microsoft 365 at the time of writing this story.
Downdetector also showed an outage for Mimecast, GoDaddy and other applications. However, AWS's server status page showed no issues.
“We're investigating a potential issue impacting multiple Microsoft 365 services, including Outlook, Microsoft Defender and Microsoft Purview. Further information can be found in the admin center under MO1221364,” Microsoft said in a statement on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.
“We've identified a portion of service infrastructure in North America that is not processing traffic as expected. We're working to restore the infrastructure to a healthy state to achieve recovery,” it further added in an update.
Microsoft outage map
Downdetector published an outage map, showing cities like Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Phoenix, Dallas, Houston, San Francisco and Seattle affected by the issues.
Microsoft acknowledged a service disruption affecting multiple Microsoft 365 products, with users reporting errors while accessing email, collaboration tools and administrative portals across North America.
According to the company’s official status page, some users are encountering a “451 4.3.2 temporary server issue” when trying to send or receive emails through Outlook. The outage is impacting several core functions, including email delivery on Exchange Online, delayed or failed message traces, and disruptions to searches within SharePoint Online and OneDrive.
Access to key service portals, such as Microsoft Purview, Microsoft Defender XDR and the Microsoft 365 admin center, has also been intermittently affected.
Microsoft said engineers are working to restore affected infrastructure to a healthy state and rebalance service traffic. The company attributed the issue to a portion of the dependent service infrastructure in North America not processing traffic as expected, adding that users in the region may continue to see intermittent disruptions until recovery efforts are complete.
