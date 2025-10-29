Search
Thu, Oct 30, 2025
Microsoft Azure down: Is it similar to Amazon AWS outage and CrowdStrike malfunction?

ByShweta Kukreti
Updated on: Oct 30, 2025 12:15 am IST

Microsoft 365 and Azure outages follow a significant Amazon AWS disruption that affected thousands of websites, including popular apps like Reddit and Snapchat.

Microsoft 365-Azure outage comes after a massive disturbance at Amazon AWS last week, which disrupted thousands of websites worldwide, including some of the most well-known apps on the web, such as Reddit and Snapchat.

The Microsoft 365-Azure outage follows a significant Amazon AWS disruption that affected thousands of websites, (Bloomberg)
The Microsoft 365-Azure outage follows a significant Amazon AWS disruption that affected thousands of websites, (Bloomberg)

The AWS outage, which was the biggest internet disruption since CrowdStrike last year, hampered technological systems in banks, airports, and hospitals, underscoring the vulnerability of the global network of interconnected technologies.

Is Microsoft 365-Azure outage to Amazon AWS outage?

However, tracking website Downdetector said that the brief outage that affected Microsoft's Azure and its suite of productivity applications on Wednesday has begun to resolve. The Azure outage, as per Microsoft 365, caused a downstream effect on its services.

On its status page, it stated that the outage was triggered by a recent configuration change to a section of Azure infrastructure, according to Reuters.

Microsoft global outage

According to Alaska Airlines, the Azure outage has impacted a number of its services, including its website.

"Due to a global outage impacting the Microsoft Azure platform where several Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines services are hosted, we are currently experiencing a disruption to key systems, including our websites," the airline stated in a post on X.

“For our guests who are unable to check-in online due to the Microsoft Azure outage, please see an agent at the airport for a boarding pass, and allow for some extra time in the lobby,” it continued. “We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we navigate this issue.”

All on Microsoft 365 outage

Microsoft stated that issues with its global content delivery network may prevent customers of its Azure cloud portal from accessing services like Office 365, Minecraft, and Xbox Live. According to the company, it is looking into problems with its Azure Front Door service and trying to fix access concerns.

Downdetector also tracked issues with Microsoft 365, Minecraft, Xbox Live, Copilot, and other products have increased. The outage took place hours before Microsoft was scheduled to announce its quarterly earnings report.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
