Middletown shooting update: Shelter-in-place ordered in parts of Connecticut city; first details on suspect

A shooting took place in Middletown, Connecticut on Tuesday. Police said that initial investigations showed it to be an isolated incident and said the connected parties were known to each other.

A shooting in Middletown prompted a lockdown in parts of the Connecticut city. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

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“The Middletown Police Department is currently investigating a shooting incident in the city. At this time, investigators believe this to be an isolated incident and that the involved parties are known to one another. No injuries have been reported,” the update on Facebook read.

They added that the suspect was on foot and believed to be in the area. Authorities noted that out of an ‘abundance of caution’ a shelter-in-place was issued for East Street, Westlake Drive, Smith Street, Country Club Road, and Atkins Street.

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{{^usCountry}} “Residents in the affected area are urged to remain indoors, lock doors and windows, and immediately report any suspicious activity by calling 911. Middletown PD , Cromwell PD, and CSP remain actively searching the area and additional updates will be provided as information becomes available. Please avoid the area to allow emergency personnel to safely conduct their investigation,” the statement further said. Subsequently, several local media outlets carried the news of the shooting as well. Middletown shooting: Suspect details {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Residents in the affected area are urged to remain indoors, lock doors and windows, and immediately report any suspicious activity by calling 911. Middletown PD , Cromwell PD, and CSP remain actively searching the area and additional updates will be provided as information becomes available. Please avoid the area to allow emergency personnel to safely conduct their investigation,” the statement further said. Subsequently, several local media outlets carried the news of the shooting as well. Middletown shooting: Suspect details {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Authorities released details of the suspect in the Middletown shooting as well. Cops said it was a ‘white male with long hair and a beard’. The suspect was last seen in all black clothing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities released details of the suspect in the Middletown shooting as well. Cops said it was a ‘white male with long hair and a beard’. The suspect was last seen in all black clothing. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The news of the shooting in Middletown sparked worry among many. On X one page noted “Lockdown Issued as Police Search for Armed Suspect in Middletown.” Another added “Authorities in Middletown, Connecticut are responding to reports of gunfire on Tuesday, prompting a significant law enforcement presence and widespread public concern.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The news of the shooting in Middletown sparked worry among many. On X one page noted “Lockdown Issued as Police Search for Armed Suspect in Middletown.” Another added “Authorities in Middletown, Connecticut are responding to reports of gunfire on Tuesday, prompting a significant law enforcement presence and widespread public concern.” {{/usCountry}}

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One page claimed the incident went down at Middletown Ridge Apartment Complex. “Police activity, reports of multiple shots fired. Middletown Ridge Apartment Complex. Westlake Drive is closed in the area, Residents being requested to shelter in place. EMS being staged at the Westfield firehouse on East Street,” they wrote. The official Connecticut state government page also noted “Middletown, Shelter in Place, Middletown Police is asking residents to shelter in place until further notice due to police activity.”

Several people reacted to the news of the shooting. “Saw a cromwell cop with a gun standing on the bridge looking down at the bike trail on east street by west lake,” one wrote. Another added “There was four gunshots around 4:40 pm that I heard, police presence is heavy.”

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Connecticut is reportedly among the US states with strictest gun control measures. The state needs permits for all firearm purchases and universal background checks. It also has a strict assault weapons ban.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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