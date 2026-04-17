HARTFORD, Conn. — A man carrying a backpack with an AR-style pistol inside was arrested Thursday after walking into health insurer Aetna's headquarters in Connecticut, police said. Man with AR-style pistol arrested at Aetna's Connecticut headquarters without incident

Security guards detained the man without incident shortly after 10 a.m., within 3 minutes after he entered the Hartford building. They held him until city police officers arrived, a spokesperson for Hartford police said.

It wasn't immediately clear what the man's plans were, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said.

The man was brought to Hartford police headquarters and charged with illegal possession of an assault weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, possession of a large-capacity ammunition magazine and trespassing. Court and public records show he has a criminal history that includes convictions for assault, threatening and drug possession.

It was not immediately clear if the man has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.

Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based CVS Health, Aetna's parent company, released a brief statement on the incident and did not immediately respond to follow-up questions.

“Earlier today, a suspicious person attempted to enter our office, was apprehended immediately by our security team and taken into custody by local police,” the statement said.

The arrest comes amid concerns about health care executives' safety, following the December 2024 killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City. Luigi Mangione, an Ivy League graduate from a wealthy Maryland family, has pleaded not guilty to state and federal charges connected to the killing. He has become a cause célèbre for people upset with the health insurance industry.

In February, CVS Health announced it would be laying off more than 300 remote workers who reported to the Aetna headquarters.

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