Does your beard feel rough and dry? These 8 beard oils can fix it

Does your beard often feel itchy? Do you often feel your beard is rough and dry? If the answer to both these questions is a yes, you need to take your beard game a bit more seriously. After all, beard care is not just about growing facial hair but also maintaining it. This takes a lot of patience, a little more effort and time. However, one such beard care product that is vouched for by even celebrity grooming experts is a beard oil. Beard oil is a must for soft and smooth whiskers (Freepik) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

According to celebrity grooming expert Darshan Yewalekar, “A daily beard care routine doesn’t have to be elaborate, but it should be consistent".

He insists on applying a good beard oil or lightweight balm to keep the hair soft and the skin underneath moisturised. Yewalekar says, “It is advisable to always apply a good beard oil or conditioning balm that hydrates the hair and softens the texture, making it easier to comb through”.

Benefits of a beard oil Moisturises beard and skin: Beard oil hydrates both your facial hair and the skin beneath it. It prevents dryness, roughness, and irritation

Reduces itch and beard dandruff: Itching is common in men while growing a beard. A good beard oil helps in reducing beard itch and flakes (beardruff) caused by dry skin.

Makes beard softer and smoother: A beard oil softens rough, coarse beard hair, making it easier to comb and manage.

Keeps beard neat and styled: A beard oil tames frizzy or uneven hairs and helps maintain a clean, polished look.

Nourishes with vitamins and oils: Most beard oils often contain oils like jojoba, argan, and coconut oils, which provide nutrients that support healthier hair and skin.

Smells good: Some beard oils are infused with a light fragrance, acting as a cologne. It leaves your beard fresh all day.