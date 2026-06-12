Midland Memorial hospital under lockdown? All we know as Texas mass shooting suspect killed

At least one person lost their life and multiple others sustained injuries in a shooting incident that occurred in Midland, Texas, on Friday morning, as reported by Mayor Lori Blong, who indicated that there are 11 confirmed victims.

Midland's mayor expresses sorrow for the victims and encourages blood donations due to potential future needs.

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The city has stated that the suspect involved in the incident has been eliminated, although no further information has been disclosed.

Nine of the victims are receiving medical care at Midland Memorial Hospital, where four are still undergoing surgery and five are reported to be in stable condition, according to information provided to CBS affiliate KOSA.

"My heart breaks for the victims and their families," Blong stated. "We are praying for every person touched by today's events and for the law enforcement officers who risked own safety to protect our community."

Blong stated that she was unaware of any injuries sustained by police officers.

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{{^usCountry}} Midland Police Chief Greg Snow gives update {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Midland Police Chief Greg Snow gives update {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Midland Police Chief Greg Snow mentioned in a social media update that officers detected gunfire emanating from a structure in the southwestern section of the city and promptly secured the vicinity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Midland Police Chief Greg Snow mentioned in a social media update that officers detected gunfire emanating from a structure in the southwestern section of the city and promptly secured the vicinity. {{/usCountry}}

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"Governor Greg Abbott and First Lady Cecilia Abbott are deeply saddened by the incident in Midland," the governor's press secretary, Andrew Mahaleris, said in a statement. "Our hearts are with the victims, their families, and the entire Midland community."

"We are aware of the ongoing incident near Industrial Avenue and Wall Street," the city wrote on its Facebook page. "At this time, public safety personnel are actively responding, and we ask the public to avoid the area until further notice. Our priority is the safety of our residents and first responders."

Hospital lockdown lifted, blood donations not urgently needed

The lockdown at Midland Memorial Hospital has been lifted, although the emergency room remains secured. City officials have set up a family reunification center at the hospital to assist in reuniting victims with their loved ones.

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People seeking information about relatives potentially involved in the shooting are urged to contact 432-631-4689.

The hospital currently possesses a sufficient blood supply for the victims of the shooting; however, there may be a future demand due to the depletion of the blood bank caused by this tragedy.

"The blood bank need is not immediate, but we do know there may be future needs," Blong said. "If you have a willingness to go to our local blood banks to donate blood, we invite you to do that."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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