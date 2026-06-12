Midland, Texas mass shooting update: What we know about the suspect and victims; first details out

A shooting in Midland, Texas, has left one person dead and multiple others were hospitalized, according to Mayor Lori Blong.

What we know so far

Mass shooting in Midland, Texas.(Unsplash/Representative )

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Police said a suspect remained in a standoff with officers nearly two hours after the shooting began Friday morning.

The incident started around 8 a.m. in one part of the city before shifting to an area near a veterinary hospital, where a heavy law enforcement presence was deployed.

According to Action News 5, authorities said the suspect had barricaded himself inside a building before being "contained" by officers. Police have not yet released details about a possible motive.

Officials said at least 11 people were affected in the shooting, including the person who was killed.

Midland Memorial Hospital confirmed it is treating nine victims. Four patients were undergoing surgery, while five others were listed in stable condition.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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