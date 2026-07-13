Millcreek Fire update: Huge blaze at Parley’s Historic Nature Park across from Tanner Park in Utah; scary videos emerge

A massive vegetation fire was reported at the Parley's Historic Nature Park in Utah on Sunday. The park is located along the city limits between Salt Lake City and Millcreek. It is also across from the Tanner Park at 2660 East Heritage Way. The fire broke out at 2700 Block of South 2700 East, Canyon Rim, Salt Lake City.

Millcreek fire as seen from the highway. (X/@SLCScanner)

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A notification from the Millcreek Municipal Government read “The fire has grown but there is no immediate threat to properties in the area and crews are doing an excellent job. Power is reported to be out in parts of Canyon Rim.” They earlier said “There is a 1 acre vegetation fire in Parley’s Historic Nature Park. I-215 is closed and units are on scene. Please stay away from the area if you can to allow emergency responders to do their work.”

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{{^usCountry}} The blaze is currently at 15 acres at the time of writing, as per WatchDuty, which tracks fire breakouts across the US. The exit from I-80 to I-215 has been shut down, and units are engaged in structure protection. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The blaze is currently at 15 acres at the time of writing, as per WatchDuty, which tracks fire breakouts across the US. The exit from I-80 to I-215 has been shut down, and units are engaged in structure protection. {{/usCountry}}

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No cause for the fire has been revealed yet and there are no evacuation orders in place at the moment. No injuries have been reported so far.

Millcreek fire: Scary videos, photos emerge

A video from Fox 13 showed the Millcreek fire from the highway.

Another person posted a video.

Photos of the fire also emerged online from scanner pages.

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“UFA & SLCFD on scene of a grass fire. Fire is near the Dog area at Tanner Park. Multiple power lines threatened. A city engine is setting up for structure protection,” the post said.

A map of the affected area was shared online as well.

Millcreek fire reactions

Several people reacted to the news of the fire in Utah at Parley's Historic Nature Park. “Aww I love walking that trail this is sad,” one exclaimed. Another added “Agree, it’s gotten worse over the years.”

Yet another person said “Sad...I use to go there but the dog waste and smell everywhere got me going elsewhere. Maybe it will burn all the waste on the ground.”

On X, one remarked “new fire Tanner park Salt Lake City, fire in gully, 5 engines there, borders on homes. 2700e 2700 s”. Another commented on a previous post of theirs and said “This is the park on fire right now. It’s adjacent to Tanner Park.” Earlier they had written “We absolutely love taking our dogs to Parley’s Historic Nature Park in Salt Lake City - it’s a beautiful off-leash spot with trails & plenty of room to run. We’re always looking for new places to explore!”.

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