Milo Yiannopoulos’ deportation ignites anger among Trump supporters: ‘Total joke of a country’

Milo Yiannopoulos, a British-born conservative provocateur who gained notoriety as a leading figure in the American alt-right, has been apprehended by U.S. immigration officials for exceeding the duration of his visa.

Milo Yiannopoulos, known for his conservative views, was taken into custody by ICE for exceeding his visa duration. (X)

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According to the Department of Homeland Security, Yiannopoulos was taken into custody by ICE agents on August 27 at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Yiannopoulos lawfully entered the United States via New York City on May 14, 2019. Officials said that he subsequently overstayed his authorized period of residence in the country.

DHS reported that the immigration court issued an order for Yiannopoulos' removal on July 22, following his failure to attend a scheduled hearing. He is currently in the custody of ICE as authorities proceed with the deportation process.

The agency utilized the announcement to advocate for the Trump administration's self-deportation initiative, stating that individuals residing in the country unlawfully can utilize the CBP Home app to facilitate their exit. The Department of Homeland Security stated that the government is providing eligible people with $3,000 and a complimentary flight to voluntarily depart from the US.

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Milo Yiannopoulos arrest sparks buzz on social media

{{^usCountry}} The arrest swiftly became a topic of discussion on social media, especially among conservative users who highlighted Yiannopoulos' previous endorsement of President Donald Trump. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The arrest swiftly became a topic of discussion on social media, especially among conservative users who highlighted Yiannopoulos' previous endorsement of President Donald Trump. {{/usCountry}}

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One commenter expressed disapproval of the choice to focus on Yiannopoulos, while also voicing concerns regarding immigration enforcement in other areas.

“You surrendered Minnesota to disgusting Somalians who stole billions in federal funds and let them all go… but you can target and arrest the White guy with a brain tumor who helped get Trump elected in 2016 because he’s critical of Israel and because Laura Loomer told you to," the user said.

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“You’re Worthless. These aren’t the kind of immigrants we want deported.”

Another person raised a question regarding why ICE was concentrating its efforts on Yiannopoulos, while simultaneously alleging that the nation permits a significant influx of other immigrants to enter.

“Hahaha the country has been flooded with Muslims, Africans, and Haitians, and this is who you arrest!!!??? Milo was arrested for criticizing Israel and the Epstein class. You are proving his point! America is occupied."

Others also defended Yiannopoulos, with one commenter emphasizing his contribution to the early Trump movement.

“Milo was a huge supporter of Trump early. He had a huge audience in 2016 and continued to move further right wing since. My city is filled with alien foreigners and ICE is deporting a white guy that supported Trump."

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“Total joke of a country here.”

The debate has also highlighted Yiannopoulos' tumultuous and complex association with the American conservative movement.

Milo Yiannopoulos' popularity in US

During the mid-2010s, Yiannopoulos emerged as a prominent personality in conservative media, especially through his contributions to Breitbart News and his participation in conservative gatherings. He garnered a substantial online following, becoming recognized for his provocative remarks and combative political discourse.

His professional journey in the United States has been characterized by numerous controversies, limitations on platforms, and conflicts with other individuals within the political right.

Laura Loomer hits out at Yiannopoulos

Taking to X, Loomer blasted Yiannopoulos after his ICE arrest, saying that she “was the first person to report on the fact that Milo was in the US illegally where he incited violence against President Trump and worked for Marjorie Traitor Greene.”

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“Recently, Candace Owens invited this illegal alien into her home. When Milo called for me to be assassinated, I reported him to ICE and the FBI. I told you all that Milo was an illegal alien. He was detained in Louisiana by @ICEgov."

“Milo is going to be deported back to the UK where he can live among the Muslims he has recently chosen to embrace.”

Why there is uproar around his detention

Yiannopoulos constructed a significant portion of his public persona on the foundation of stringent immigration limitations and backing for the wider nationalist faction within the conservative movement. His current detention has now thrust his own immigration status into the forefront of the political discourse surrounding him.

The 41-year-old British political figure is anticipated to be expelled from the United States following the issuance of a final removal order. Subsequent reports have suggested that he was transported back to the United Kingdom and may encounter an extended or permanent ban on re-entering the United States.

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