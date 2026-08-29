Milo Yiannopoulos ICE detention: Laura Loomer brings up Marjorie Taylor Greene's links with Kanye West exec

Milo Yiannopoulos, the controversial British far-right politician, was detained by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Louisiana on Friday, TMZ first reported. Yiannopoulos, 41, was an unpaid summer intern with US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in 2022, and Laura Loomer brought it up following his detention. Photo of Milo Yiannopoulos (L) and US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) shared by Laura Loomer. (LauraLoomer/ X)

Though a British, Yiannopoulos' professional network is based mostly out of the United States. He has formerly worked for Breitbart News as an editor and most famously served as Kanye West's spokesperson when the rapper ran for president in 2024- a role he still performs on and off.

Milo Yiannopoulos's arrest raised a lot of eyebrows given his closeness to the far-right groups that close to the US President. For instance, as the New York Post reports, Milo Yiannopoulos even arranged a dinner meeting with Trump and Kanye West, which was attended by another popular far0right figure, Nick Fuentes.

But the way a section of the far-right has reacted to the arrest, including Laura Loomer, sparked speculation about whether the detention was related to a MAGA schism.

Also read: Who is Milo Yiannopoulos and why was he detained by ICE in Louisiana? Right-wing provocateur faces deportation from US

Laura Loomer Brings Up MTG Links Far-right influencer and journalist Laura Loomer, once considered close to the President, hit out at her eternal foe, US House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG). Tagging the acting US Attorney General Todd Blanche to investigate MTG for hiring Milo Yiannopoulos as an intern in 2022.

"I’m calling on the DOJ and AG Todd Blanche to investigate disgraced former Congresswoman Marjorie Traitor Greene for hiring and harboring illegal alien Milo Yiannopoulos, who is now in ICE custody after I reported Milo to ICE and the FBI last year and in 2024, when he called for me to be assassinated and openly supported Hamas and the Ayatollah while on an expired visa," Loomer wrote in an X post. She also shared an old photo of MTG and Milo Yiannopoulos.

Also read: Another setback for Indian techies? White House seeks to abolish 60-day grace period for H-1B visa workers

Explosive Sabotage Allegations Loomer then went on to make a series of allegations against the 41-year-old, including "sabotaging" Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

"MTG spent her time in Congress pretending to be against illegal immigration while she had Milo working for her and living with her," Loomer alleged. "I’ve been reporting on the collusion between Milo and MTG for years.

"She allegedly unleashed Milo to attack and sabotage President Trump when he refused to choose her as his VP nominee in 2024, instead choosing JD Vance. Her credit card was used to purchase the Ye24 domain for Ye’s Presidential campaign, which was orchestrated by Milo."