Who is John Butch? Man faces arson charges after setting himself on fire at Google office building in lower Manhattan
John Butch, 63, has been arrested for arson after self-immolating in a Lower Manhattan building housing Google.
The man who self-immolated within a Lower Manhattan office building has been taken into custody for arson, according to the NYPD on Saturday.
John Butch, 63, reportedly ignited himself using a “lighter accelerant” in the lobby of a building that accommodates Google on Hudson Street close to Vandam Street at approximately 3 p.m. on Friday, law enforcement stated.
Charges against John Butch
He faces charges of criminal mischief, arson, and reckless endangerment, as per the police.
Following the alleged self-immolation of Butch within the premises, which also accommodates the NYPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau, several people dialed 911, prompting first responders to transport him to Weill Cornell Medical Center, according to officials.
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How is John Butch's condition?
He is undergoing treatment for burns at that location and has been reported to be in stable condition, according to the police.
Authorities have verified that Butch is not an employee of the NYPD.
Google occupies a total area of 410,556 square feet within the building, as reported by The Commercial Observer in 2024.
Here's what Google has said
A spokesperson for Google stated on Friday, “We are aware of an incident that occurred today in the lobby at 315 Hudson, a building we share with other tenant."
“While the individual appeared to be seeking access to another tenant’s space in the building, we remain in close contact with local authorities. We are grateful to first responders.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More